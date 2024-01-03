The Hoka Bondi 8s Are Like Running on Clouds (Even With ‘Runner’s Knee’)

Running throughout hilly Central Park will never get easier, even though there are copious amounts of perfectly groomed poodles owned by Upper East Siders to distract me. The elevation is a pace killer, a breath zapper, and makes my legs (and me) want to cry. But no pain, no gain baby. As much as I appreciate the grind and want to run until I have to use a walker, running long distances does not treat my knees well. A physical therapist recently told me I have uneven legs and hips, which caused a flare-up of “runner’s knee” (pain around the kneecap from overuse, misalignment, and inflammation) for months. Not only do I blame my parents for bad genetics, but I need to be extra careful about my running footwear—especially since I’m currently training for a half marathon.

If you’ve read any of my work over here at VICE, you should already know the running shoe brand that I hold most close and dear to my heart: Hoka. This simping for the colorful sneakers all started when I received my first pair of Bondi 7s. They’re the first pair of running shoes I can truly say I fell in love with. Once I experienced the magic of these shows during my laps and strides, I decided to race in them, and have been hooked on the model ever since. But eventually, Hoka came out with a newer edition: the Bondi 8. This left me with one key question: Is the Bondi 8 the rightful heir to the Bondi 7’s beloved reign? There was only one way to find out.

Just like their sneaker sibling, these stunners offer supremely chunky comfort. But, obviously, a new model comes with more *thrills* . Compared to the Bondi 7, the Bondi 8 has a reworked softer and lighter foam sole, along with extended heel geometry. This results in a billowed effect, having the rear crash pad provide a plush and balanced ride, decreasing the effects of heel striking and impact. Other noteworthy features include neutral stability, breathable mesh construction, and a heel pull tab for a nice, snug fit.

They’re so much more bouncy, springy, and breathable than my beloved Bondi 7s. They’re like moon shoes for runners (90s kids, stand up) and have dramatically improved my knee health. Being the most cushioned ride among the brand’s lineup, they’ve quickly earned the ranking as one of the most supreme models the brand has to offer. The Bondi 8s have a 4.2-star rating and over 6,500 reviews on Hoka’s website, with many deeming them one of the most comfortable shoes they’ve ever owned. Buyers have described them as “like heaven for midfoot arthritis” and also said that they’re “perfect for [helping those with] knee problems.” The shoes have even received a Seal of Acceptance from the American Podiatric Medical Association, which recognizes products beneficial to foot health.

Hoka also accommodates its lovely sneaker innovations to all genders, with both men’s and women’s variations. I’d also like to take a moment to recognize that the Bondi 8 comes in a myriad of colorways (always a plus) and width options, which is essential when narrow shoes just can’t do one justice (including for bunion sufferers, like moi).

My TL;DR is thus: If you have janky knees like me, are recovering post-injury, or are just looking for a mega plush running or walking shoe, the Bondi 8s are the answer. My feet breathe easy after a sweaty run and have a roomy, cushioned ride, and my legs recover so much better after a long run in these sneakers. If you don’t want to invest in a fancy massage gun, the least you could do for your running journey is cop a good-quality pair of kicks. Trust me, it makes all the difference.

Hoka Bondi 8 shoes are available for purchase on Hoka’s website and Nordstrom.

