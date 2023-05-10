The Hoka Clifton 9 Is My Perfect 5K Running Shoe

I’ve been on the hunt for the perfect mid-distance running shoe for damn near a year now. It’s easy to find a long-distance running shoe because the on-foot ride is more about cruising (just run free!), and it’s surprisingly intuitive to find a sneaker that sends you straight into a dissociative trance while you try to keep a steady pace for anything north of six miles. Mid-distance running is another ball game. You need something that will allow you to glide comfortably while also being a speed demon, since mid-distance running is effectively a balancing act between movement therapy and aggressive pace-setting for runs ranging anywhere from three to five miles. Long story short, the best mid-distance running shoe is all in the sole, champ, and I think the Hoka Clifton 9 has finally filled the giant, gaping mid-distance-running-shoe-shaped hole in my heart.

In case you’re a n00b, Hoka makes some of the best running shoes in the game. Speaking from personal experience, the brand has certainly left a mark on my running career thus far. The Bondi 7s saved my feet during a 10K race, the Bondi 8s helped alleviate my runner’s knee, and the Clifton 8 assisted in smashing my running record. With all that personal history, it felt only natural for me to give the Clifton 9 a shot as I rounded out my running shoe rotation and furthered my hunt for the best mid-distance running sneaker.

How does Hoka’s Clifton 9 compare to the Clifton 8?

In addition to their colorful styles and thick, bouncy soles, Hoka’s sneakers are known for supporting your barking dogs feet, so naturally, whenever one of the brand’s popular sneaker series receives a new model, you can expect some updates and innovations on the last drop. Compared to the Clifton 8, the Clifton 9’s sole pumps up the stack height by 3 millimeters (in other words: it’s got an even thicker sole) while also being more lightweight than the previous model. In a practical sense, this means the Clifton 9 delivers more response with every step in addition to added support for those coveted marshmallow vibes.

Speaking of those marshmallowy soles, the Clifton 9 is built from the ground up to be not just cushy, but offer a “revitalized underfoot experience” with more responsive foam, an improved outsole design for greater stability, and a symmetrical sole platform. Hoka fans will also appreciate the inclusion of the brand’s signature early stage Meta-Rocker (aka: Hoka’s proprietary design with a curved shoe bottom to alleviate pressure for a smooth running experience).

Despite Hoka’s reputation for centering its sneaker design around its signature chunky soles, the brand’s Clifton 9 also features a few tweaks to the upper, removing unnecessary overlays to ensure a freer, more streamlined feel that literally applies from top to bottom. Add in industry-standard details like a breathable engineered mesh upper, molded EVA foam midsole, and reflective accents on the heel, and it’s clear the Clifton 9 is ready to go toe-to-toe (or, better said, mile-for-mile) with any other sneaker in this space. These sneakers are also vegan and made with a variety of recycled materials, because everyone should be (foot) hugging a tree.

How did the shoes feel?

As expected, the Hoka Clifton 9s knocked my socks off. To test them out on a run, I took them for a speedy spin along the West Side Highway to break them in. For my first (literal) test run, I ran a swift three miles, and they didn’t disappoint. The run felt like an easy ride, given the lightweight sole, and had great toe-to-ground lift-off. They have the perfect amount of oomph for a less bulky ride compared to the Bondi 8 model (although I also stan that model). Aside from wearing them running, I’ve now also walked endless miles in them (sometimes up to 10 miles a day!) and—comfortable ride aside—they’re just a fun shoe to wear in general, thanks to the supportive feel and the variety of highlighter-bright colorways.

While I might have picked these up with mid-distance running in mind, these are perfect for everyday miles, whether that means running or walking. When I say these are comfortable and feel great on-foot, you don’t even have to just take my word for it; the Clifton 9 has also earned The American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) Seal of Acceptance (which recognizes products beneficial to foot health).

TL;DR: If you want impeccable support and that bouncy marshmallow feel underfoot but don’t want to feel like you’re wearing elevator shoes while getting in a few miles, Hoka’s Clifton 9 shoe is the answer. These sneakers have got rad specs, speed, support, and plenty of stylish colorways—what more can you ask for?

The Clifton 9 shoes are available for purchase on Hoka’s website.

