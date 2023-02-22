Attention, Hoka Nerds—The Clifton 9 Sneaker Has Landed

February is a month dedicated to love—or, at least, a month containing a day centered around chocolates, upscale lingerie, and bouquets, so close enough. Maybe a romantic night consisting of red roses, edible underwear, and candy grams wasn’t in the cards for you this year. But, if you have a burning passion for running and fitness, there’s still excitement to be had. You know what else is a four-letter word, besides “love”? Hoka, the colorful shoe brand we can’t get enough of (and neither can runners, Zoomers, and hikers), just launched its latest edition of the Clifton 9s.

You might be wondering what makes the Clifton 9 different from the previous model, the popular Clifton 8. We’re glad you asked. On a macro level: Compared to the Clifton 8, the Clifton 9 is more lightweight but offers a more plush stack height—aka a thicker sole with a more memory-foam-like step. You can expect a “revitalized underfoot experience” with more responsive foam, an improved outsole design for greater stability (shoutout, heel strikers), and a more streamlined upper tongue with a reflective back (not that you won’t already be getting noticed in those super-bright colorways). Other features include a breathable knit body, early stage Meta-Rocker (Hoka’s proprietary design with a curved shoe bottom, to alleviate pressure for a smooth running experience), and a compressed and molded EVA foam midsole. These sneakers are also vegan and made with a variety of recycled materials, lest you be on the hunt for leather-free, planet-friendly sneakers that are still durable and versatile.

Key for runners (or just folks who need a little more room in their sneakers), the Clifton 9 also caters to wide-footed folks with many of the model’s awesome colorways also dropping in a wide-sized option. Given that Hoka earned The American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) Seal of Acceptance—which recognizes products beneficial to foot health—it’s not surprising to see its latest running shoe release cater to feet of all sizes and shapes.

The Clifton 8s are an impressive addition to Hoka’s lineup—and frankly, you don’t have to be a fitness fiend to enjoy these super-comfortable sneakers; they also make an impeccable walking shoe or, hell, a hit-the-bar shoe.

Crack open a cold one pair.

The Clifton 9 is available for purchase here.

