The Perfect All-Terrain Sneaker Doesn’t Exi— JK, Here Come Hoka Huakas

I haven’t hit the trails in a hot minute. It’s not because I don’t want to; I just simply lacked the right kicks. Running is tough, but trail running is a whole other entity. Having a pair of securely fit shoes with traction on the sole is step one, but having them fit my style profile is also a part of my checklist. Fortunately, I hit the jackpot, because I found a pair that ticks both boxes: the Hoka Huaka.

I’d be shocked if you didn’t already know, but Hoka reigns supreme in the running shoe department. The brand and I go way back. The Bondi 7s saved my feet during a 10K race, the Bondi 8s helped alleviate my runner’s knee, the Clifton 8 assisted in smashing my running record, and the Clifton 9 is my perfect 5K running shoe. I clearly never get tired of adding more Hoka shoes to my lineup (and shoe closet), so when I found a retro style that doubled as a serious trail runner, my Y2K sport-style dreams came true.

What is the Hoka Huaka model meant for?

This shoe is meant for all-terrain running (when you’re not busy slaying the streets with its style). The all-gender model blends Hoka’s Huaka 1 and 2 styles together, embodying a balanced gorpcore vibe that’s been at the forefront of the fashion space. The high-abrasion rubber outsole has the ability to withstand constant friction caused by rough trails and rocks, which in turn provides a stable ride so you don’t bonk out. Other new additions include hotmelt overlays (basically a way of binding key shoe components together for increased stability and shaping—without adding bulky stitching or extra weight to the final product), a low cushion bed that keeps your feet closer to the ground (for efficient push-off), and an eye-catching oversized Hoka logo across the upper. Naturally, this Hoka model also boasts an EVA foam midsole—inspired by the OG Huaka model—for essential shock absorption.

How did the shoes feel?

These shoes reminded me of the Clifton 9, with its lightweight feel, but felt snugger on foot, with a more “locked down” fit thanks to their tight, pull cord-like lace system. I also got a firmer sole feel on foot, meaning that—instead of other Hoka models that offer a softer, cushioned ride—the Huaka helps propel runners every time they push off the ground. To be clear, the Huakas are not bulky or thick at all, but still offer great protection on your feet during trail running. I used them to run a trail at Bear Mountain, where also I took my Hoka Anacapa Mid GTX Boots for a spin the first time. Each time I hit a part with rocks, I felt confident things wouldn’t go south as I would pick up the pace. Rock scrambles scare the sh*t out of me, and these shoes quelled my anxiety a bit. I ran an almost four-mile trail and can gladly say these got the job done with their grippy sole (especially when compared to traditional road running shoes).

TL;DR: If you want to continue to slay mountain trails without sacrificing style, the Hoka Huaka should be on your running shopping list. They’ll grip rocks tighter than a beefcake holds a bench press (which should be very convincing!). These sneakers have impressive specs, speed, support, traction, and a retro lewk—what more could you possibly want???

The Huaka shoes are available for purchase at Farfetch.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.