Hoka Just Launched the Mach X (and It’s a Distance Runner’s Dream)

In case you weren’t aware, it’s race training season. The New York City Marathon may be months away on November 5, but any serious runner knows it takes months to prepare and build up the endurance to get to that finish line after 26.2 miles. That means now is the time to start training. In other words: Get off your cushy Kova sectional and invest in a good pair of kicks to make the magic happen. Lucky for you, Hoka just released the Mach X, a new sneaker in the brand’s incredible shoe lineup specifically designed for everyday running and race day.

You might be wondering what makes the Mach X different from the previous model, the popular Mach 5. We’re glad you asked. On a basic level: Compared to the Mach 5, the Mach X provides more rebound cushioning with a Pebax plate (effectively a “low energy loss” polymer plate integrated into the shoe), propelling your feet forward faster. The model also utilizes a layer of PEBA foam that, according to Hoka, is 34% better for recovery, speed, and endurance runs when compared to the Carbon X3 (another racing shoe). Other noteworthy features include a ProFlyX midsole (“sandwiched”—per Hoka—between the aforementioned Pebax plat and plush foam) for a stacked and sharp ride, gusseted upper construction for a snug fit, and—like many other Hoka models—an eye-catching, colorful design.

The Mach X is also made with firmer material for an efficient push-off while keeping your feet closer to the ground. These sneakers are vegan and made with a variety of recycled materials; ideal if you’ve been trying to lock down a leather-free, planet-friendly shoe that is still durable and versatile.

The Mach X is an impressive addition to Hoka’s lineup, in addition to the already killer roster which includes the Clifton 9, Rocket X 2, and Bondi 8. Oh, and don’t worry if your main criteria for picking a sneaker is that you just want to look sporty and cool; they also make a great streetwear staple.

The Mach X is available for purchase at Hoka.

