Hoka’s Mach X Shaved Four Minutes Off My 5K Time

My biggest goal for the new year is to become a faster runner. My little jogs are so relaxing, but the only way I will improve my performance to turbo beast mode is to push the pace to uncomfortable limits. It’s only the end of January, and I’ve already reached my goal of performing well in a race, which tells me I had the extra speed juice in me all along. Was I just lazy? It’s possible, but I think my old sneakers were holding me back. I understand that sounds like something a Chinatown psychic would say, but I swear the moment I started wearing the Hoka Mach X I hopped on the speed train. I officially deem them my good luck charms.

The Hoka Mach X has made me fall in love all over again with the brand. I’d tried many models, including the Bondi 7s and 8s, Clifton 8s and 9s, Huaka—the list went on and on. But I wanted to take some time to explore other running brands to see if I could find another shoe that stole my heart and was potentially—gasp!—better than Hoka. On’s Cloudmonster and Cloudstratus shoes were my favorites for a while, but I’ve come full circle. My latest obsession is the Hoka Mach X. (Full disclosure, this is a healthy addiction validated by a podiatrist, physical therapists, and running specialists.)

These shoes are considered “super trainers,” a term coined by the running community to refer to any sneaker with an exaggerated thick sole meant to provide greater energy return and springy, softer step. Although most people think super trainers are a relatively recent development, Brooks first introduced the technology behind them back in 1989; the Fusion and Fission featured a carbon fiber plate placed between the midsole foam and outsole rubber. Companies like FILA and Adidas came out with their own versions in the ensuing decades.

But everything changed in 2017 when Nike released its VaporFly. The shoe was so good that officials with World Athletics, the governing body of track and field, were forced to come up with new regulations regarding the maximum thickness level for shoes allowed in its competitions. (Those specifications hewed pretty closely to the ones developed by Nike—a testament to how good that shoe was and still is.)

Hoka finally caught up a couple of years ago with its Carbon X3, which featured its own carbon fiber plate (duh) for high-energy rebound and an aggressive Meta-Rocker for a ride that propelled each step forward. Meanwhile, the new Mach X uses a Pebax plate, which is supposedly lighter than carbon and would be responsible for my new and improved times.

The biggest praise these shoes are getting on #RunTok is their ability to help you speed up without sacrificing cushion and support. Sustainability and speed? Hell yeah.

I’ve already shaved four minutes off my 5K time since switching to these. The Mach X is designed to provide an extra pop with each step to gain more speed. Hoka describes it as a “push-pacing trainer,” and I wholeheartedly agree. The sole features a layer of PEBA foam, which provides high rebound cushioning that has 34% more resiliency than the Carbon X3. Neither carbon nor Pebax is better than the other—both offer great performance benefits.

My newfound speed.

If I plan on running fast, the Hoka Mach X is without a doubt going to be on my feet. Every step I take feels like I’m bouncing on springy styrofoam, which is amazing for my janky knees that always do me dirty. I have never once felt uncomfortable in these, and that says a lot given they don’t come in wide sizing options. If you’re new here, I’m cursed with bunions that force me to find non-narrow shoes. This model doesn’t have that option, but they’re still wide enough—so godspeed. Other key highlights include neutral stability foot support, a ProFlyX midsole for more pillow-soft responsive landings, and gusseted upper construction for locked-in foot ankle support. The OG Mach 5 is responsible for the birth of these almighty shoes. It has a more toned-down version of the ProFlyX midsole—the traditional ProFly+ midsole.

They’re easily a top recommendation of mine whenever I’m asked about my sneaker lineup. I’m not alone: The Mach X has a 4.4-star rating on Hoka’s website, with many describing it as perfect. (To be more specific, buyers have described them as “comfy town” and “walking on pillows.”) One reviewer has even sworn off other running shoe brands, while another finds them perfect for plantar fasciitis.

TL;DR: I may have created a superstition in my head that these are fully responsible for my speed despite my own physical ability. But, these shoes are so fantastic that I will allow them to bruise my ego. If you’re a runner looking to dramatically improve your speed, regularly perform speed workouts, and have pending races on your calendar, throwing the Mach X into your cart is an easy decision. You might just beat your time on your next run.

Hoka Mach X shoes are available for purchase on Hoka’s website.

