Hoka Just Launched the Rocket X 2s—and They’re Fire

It’s a blessed day in the running community. If you’re not in the loop, let us be the first ones to let the cat outta the bag: Hoka just dropped a new unisex running shoe, the Rocket X 2.

If you’re someone training for a race, these are what we would like to call the one. They were designed for road racing and are geared towards elite runners—though we consider all of you *master* runners, even if you can only manage to run one mile at a 10-minute pace. We give you a gold star for effort, always.

The Rocket X 2 has a remastered carbon fiber plate; crammed between two layers of foam, it’s modern-day running technology that’s designed to propel you forward and offer an ultra-responsive landing and keep momentum with each stride Its synthetic mesh upper material delivers a snug fit to lock down your feet and deliver neutral stability, because the thought of rolling an ankle—or worse yet, your shoes flying off while running—gives us anxiety we didn’t ask for. It also is constructed with ProFly-X, which is a cushioning system that combines soft and firm foams for a pillow-soft landing and a speedy lift-off.

The Rocket X 2 is primed to be preserved for race days, and in terms of Hokas for training or just strolling about daily life, the Bondi 8 and Clifton 9 are excellent options for everyone on this planet (trust us). One of our writers is a tried and true Hoka stan and can’t get enough of Hoka sneakers’ support, whether it’s for injury prevention, training, or walking.

We’ll see you at the finish line…in a pair of Hoka’s Rocket X 2, of course.

The Hoka Rocket X 2 is now available on Hoka’s website.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.