I Tried Hoka’s Hopara Sandals, and Now I Wear Them Everywhere

Let’s be real: Sandals can be butt ugly at times. I have been traumatized at the sight of certain feet in certain flip flops. But there are also good sandals out there, and Hoka gets it right (shocker!). The brand’s ultra-popular, colorful, known-for-comfort sneakers are impeccable, so naturally, the brand’s sandal lineup also slaps. That said, even with plenty of options, we want to shine a light on a specific model—the almighty Hopara sandals. The gorpcore trend is still raging, so there couldn’t be a better time to indulge in all the “ugly” hiking sandals of your dreams. Hoka’s Hoparas are for slaying the mountains and the streets, (at least, in this humble Hoka-testing expert’s opinion).

Before getting into how great Hoparas are for hitting the town, I want to get into the nitty gritty of what makes this sandal “a true outdoor explorer” as Hoka puts it. Honestly, at first glance, Hoka’s Hopra looks less like a conventional sandal and more like a trail hiking shoe with the windows down. Hoparas are designed to withstand wet and dry terrain with waterproof and flexible synthetic material, along with cutouts to drain any water that makes its way in. Other features include a cushioned EVA midsole for a responsive ride, rubberized toe caps for protection, and a sticky rubber outsole for epic traction primed for a variety of different conditions. Wearing sandals on a mountain may sound scary in your mind, but I swear, these offer secure lockdown on your feet and get through rocky areas with their grippy sole.

To test their outdooring bonafides, I hit up some trails in upstate New York to give these fine babies a go, and they didn’t disappoint. At first glance, they may look bulky and wide, but they hugged my feet perfectly thanks to the pull-to-tighten quick-lace system on the upper. I didn’t plan on stepping in any water, so I decided to wear them with socks (fashion!) and stomped all over sand, gravel, and rocks with no issues. The sole is ultra thicc, so nothing ever made it inside the shoe, which is impressive.

Away from the trails, post-mountaineering, the Hoparas made for a comfy and dope lewk for trekking across New York City. I own them in the black and coral colorway, so pairing them with Nike crew socks makes for a sporty vibe while hoofing it across town. So far, I’ve worn them to coffee shop outings, walks, and friend dates. I’ve gotten nothing but compliments, especially when I wore them with my thrifted cargo pants—so Y2K! TikTok users have also taken to the Hoparas, declaring them to be a vibe.

@kateglavan hoka girl reporting for duty. it’s a @hoka Hoparas Summer. link in bio to come to the dark side 🫶 ♬ original sound – Kate Glavan

My TL;DR: With Hoparas on my feet on hikes or at the bar, indulging in the gorpcore trend never felt so good, especially since Hoka is involved (I love you). These all-terrain sandals may be made for yodeling up mountain ranges, but their bread and butter is street style for those who are daring. The fashion world is your oyster.

The Hoka Hopara is available on Hoka’s website.

