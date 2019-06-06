Hokkien Noodles with King Crab Recipe

Serves: 4 to 6
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 40 minutes
Ingredients
for the black sauce:
1 ½ cups|500 grams soy caramel (such as Yuen Chun Thick Soy)
1 ¾ cups|500 grams gluten-free soy sauce
for the noodles:
2 tablespoons canola oil
5-6 Chinese broccoli, stems and leaves thinly sliced
4 garlic cloves, minced
2 shallots, sliced
2 bunches scallions, trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces (reserve the greens for garnish)
2 packages Enoki mushrooms, halved width-wise
1 head Napa cabbage, sliced ½-inch thick
1 red onion, sliced
kosher salt, to taste
4 cups|946 ml chicken or duck stock
1 (12-ounce|340-gram) box longevity noodles
1 cup|250 ml black sauce
pinch of white pepper
3 tablespoons cornstarch
6-8 head-on shrimp (10/20 size), deveined, shell-on, head-on
2 King crab legs, split and cut into 2-inch pieces
1 large lobster, split and cleaned, tail cut into 2-inch pieces, claws cracked
Directions
- Make the black sauce: Warm up the thick soy caramel with tamari. It does not need to come to a simmer, this process helps with mixing these two sauces into a homogenous condiment.
- Make the noodles: Heat the oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high. Add the vegetables and season with salt. Cook until lightly wilted, then stir in 3 cups stock and bring to a simmer. Cover and cook until the vegetables are wilted, 5 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl.
- Add in the black sauce and white pepper. In a small bowl, prepare a slurry by mixing the cornstarch with ½ cup|120 ml of water. Once the black sauce has come to a simmer, slowly drizzle in the slurry while whisking until thick. Add in the seafood and cover. Cook for 5 to 6 minutes, or until the shells are bright red. Adjust consistency with the remaining chicken stock.
- Meanwhile, soak the noodles in water for 1 minute, then drain. Add the noodles to the saucepan along with the vegetables and all their liquid. Allow noodles to simmer until heated through, 2 to 3 minutes. Season to taste with salt. Garnish with scallion greens.
