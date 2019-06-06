Hokkien Noodles with King Crab Recipe

Serves: 4 to 6

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients



for the black sauce:

1 ½ cups|500 grams soy caramel (such as Yuen Chun Thick Soy)

1 ¾ cups|500 grams gluten-free soy sauce

for the noodles:

2 tablespoons canola oil

5-6 Chinese broccoli, stems and leaves thinly sliced

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 shallots, sliced

2 bunches scallions, trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces (reserve the greens for garnish)

2 packages Enoki mushrooms, halved width-wise

1 head Napa cabbage, sliced ½-inch thick

1 red onion, sliced

kosher salt, to taste

4 cups|946 ml chicken or duck stock

1 (12-ounce|340-gram) box longevity noodles

1 cup|250 ml black sauce

pinch of white pepper

3 tablespoons cornstarch

6-8 head-on shrimp (10/20 size), deveined, shell-on, head-on

2 King crab legs, split and cut into 2-inch pieces

1 large lobster, split and cleaned, tail cut into 2-inch pieces, claws cracked

Directions

Make the black sauce: Warm up the thick soy caramel with tamari. It does not need to come to a simmer, this process helps with mixing these two sauces into a homogenous condiment. Make the noodles: Heat the oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high. Add the vegetables and season with salt. Cook until lightly wilted, then stir in 3 cups stock and bring to a simmer. Cover and cook until the vegetables are wilted, 5 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl. Add in the black sauce and white pepper. In a small bowl, prepare a slurry by mixing the cornstarch with ½ cup|120 ml of water. Once the black sauce has come to a simmer, slowly drizzle in the slurry while whisking until thick. Add in the seafood and cover. Cook for 5 to 6 minutes, or until the shells are bright red. Adjust consistency with the remaining chicken stock. Meanwhile, soak the noodles in water for 1 minute, then drain. Add the noodles to the saucepan along with the vegetables and all their liquid. Allow noodles to simmer until heated through, 2 to 3 minutes. Season to taste with salt. Garnish with scallion greens.

