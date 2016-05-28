International Health Experts Want Rio’s Olympic Games Postponed Because of Zika

More than 100 health experts have called for this year’s Olympic Games in Rio de Janiero to be postponed or moved because of fears that they could accelerate the spread of the Zika virus around the world.

“The Brazilian strain of Zika virus harms health in ways that science has not observed before,” the experts say in an open letter addressed to the World Health Organization that was published online on Friday. “An unnecessary risk is posed when 500,000 foreign tourists from all countries attend the Games, potentially acquire that strain, and return home to places where it can become endemic.”

Videos by VICE

The mosquito-borne Zika virus has long been present in Africa and Asia and causes a relatively mild Dengue-like illness. It was first noted in Brazil about a year ago, but began to cause panic at the end of the year after it was linked to a developmental problem in newborns known as microcephaly that is characterized by abnormally small heads.

Since then Zika has spread throughout the continent. At the same time, evidence has emerged of a possible link to other neurological illnesses, and a variety of means of transmission other than mosquito bites, including unprotected sex with people infected with the virus.

Friday’s letter acknowledges that there are still many uncertainties around the virus, but insists it is better to be safe than sorry. Signatories include scientists from universities around the world such as Harvard, Columbia, and Rio.

“Currently it is impossible for mathematical models to predict the epidemic’s course accurately,” the letter says. “It is imperative that WHO conduct a fresh, evidence-based assessment of Zika and the Games, and its recommendations for travelers.”

Earlier this month WHO urged athletes and visitors to Rio to take a series of precautions — such as wearing long sleeves, using repellent, and wearing condoms — but stressed it was not calling for the games to be cancelled or postponed.



The experts argue that it would be “unethical” to run the risks that come with holding the Games in a city where the rate of Zika infection is one of the highest in Brazil. The opening ceremony is due to take place on August 5.

The letter accepts the widely-used argument that the level of individual infections during the Games will be reduced by the fact that the peak period of mosquito infestation in Brazil is now over. But, they also point out, anybody who is infected with the virus might be returning to a country where the mosquito season is at its height.

“We make this call despite the widespread fatalism that the Rio 2016 Games are inevitable or ‘too big to fail’,” the letter says of its plea. “History teaches this is wrong: the 1916, 1940, and 1944 Olympic Games were not just postponed, but cancelled.”

Related: The Olympics Won’t Be Cancelled Over Zika, So Keep It in Your Pants and Use Bug Spray

Follow VICE News on Twitter: @vicenews

