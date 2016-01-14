Hold On, Is Donald Trump Actually a PC Music Project That’s Gotten Way Out of Hand?

Up until now, Donald Trump has made very little sense. His manifesto largely sounds as though it was written drunk, his campaign ad looks like a video-piracy infomercial from the late nineties, and his hair looks like a particularly intricate and beautiful example of sugar spinning. He used to present a TV show, and now he is threatening to implement some of the most discriminatory foreign and domestic policies this side of the 20th century. Surely he can’t be real. Surely?

Well, due to some startling new footage, we can confirm that in all actuality, he probably isn’t. In fact, it increasingly looks like Donald Trump is in fact a product of avant garde, post-pop UK conceptualists PC Music. Don’t believe us? Watch the following.

We can’t confirm anything at this stage but judging by the production value we would wager there is a high chance one of London crew probably produced the track. Take a listen to Hannah Diamond’s “Every Night” and tell us the line, “Deal from strength or get crushed every time,” wouldn’t fit in there perfectly. Still not convinced? Well, note that Donald, the character that AG Cook has been working on now for longer than his own lifespan, never actually appears on stage. Sound familiar, that’s because it is exactly what SOPHIE did during his Boiler Room. Still not convinced? Look at the audience clapping along with robotic precision, barely showing a shred of human emotion beyond their bizarrely glazed eyes. They are surely performance artists. Real people don’t move like that unless they’re mindlessly following instructions handed to them by a higher authority that they assume has the capacity to provide them with answers to satisfy their own insecurities, in a sense projecting personal social voids and fears onto a wider public stage. Which totally isn’t happening! They’re performance artists, put there by PC Music!

This really does make a lot of sense now, the elaborate photo shoots, the counter-culture concept art, the brash comments on commercialism and industry, the post-streetwear fashion statements, the outlandish social media presence! It’s all been right in front of us. Truly PC Music’s greatest conceptual triumph.

Make America gr8 guys!

*Only joking by the way, this is totally actually happening.

