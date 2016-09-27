Hold Onto Those Summer Nights In Kensington Market In The Zolas’ “Get Dark”

​

Summer in Toronto is officially over. We’ve tucked away our Levi cut-offs, days off in the park with tall cans, and brought out our scarves and army green jackets. Lucky for us, however, British Columbia’s The Zolas give us one last taste of that sweet summery feeling of freedom in their video, “Get Dark.” The indie-pop outfit captured the summer night vibe with their protagonist dancing through an empty Kensington Market, which is eerie: the Market is rarely deserted. But it’s perfect to see one person reveling in their night, whatever good or bad things happened before. In one long, continuous shot, we see the girl dancing and singing along to the song, which name-checks bars (Pharmacy) and facets (streetcar tracks) specific to the city.



“This was an idea that had been rolling around in my head for a while, one that was based on a lot of inebriated personal experience, and just so happened to fit very conveniently with the content of the song,” says Kevan Funk, the video’s director. “As a creator, it’s an interesting time in the music video landscape, to have the ability to produce work that doesn’t necessarily fit traditional expectations of what a music video must be.”



Zach Gray, vocalist and guitarist in Zolas, says of the song, “We wrote [it] about going out and getting dark with our gang in the big city, and feeling disconnected from real life thousands of km away.”

Get lost, remember all the fun, often inebriated, times you had this summer and watch the video below:



