Hold Up a Second: Justice Are Releasing a New Album In August

It’s always fascinating when artists revisit their catalogue and give it a revamp, and that’s apparently what the iconic French electronic duo Justice will do for their next full-length, Woman World Wide, due 24 August.

In order to set the tone, they’ve released a video (by fellow French pair Mrzyk & Moriceau) and a radio edit for “Stop,” taken from their 2016 album Woman (see that above), and they’ve also teased the tracklist for the album (see that below.) Woman World Wide will see them revisiting past tracks like “We Are Your Friends,” “D.A.N.C.E.” and “Love S.O.S.” as well as creating new blends of older material. It’s excellent news as the summer, the season of nostalgia but also of newness, sprawls out before us, begging to be soundtracked.

1. “Safe and Sound”

2. “D.A.N.C.E.”

3. “Canon” x “Love S.O.S.”

4. “Genesis” x “Phantom”

5. “Pleasure” x “Newjack” x “Helix” x “Civilization”

6. “Heavy Metal” x “DVNO”

7. “Stress”

8. “Love S.O.S.”

9. “Alakazam!” x “Fire”

10. “Waters of Nazareth” x “We Are your Friends” x “Phantom 2” x “Alakazam!”

11. “Chorus”

12. “Audio, Video, Disco”

13. “Stop”

14. “Randy”



Bonus track: 15. “D.A.N.C.E.” x “Fire” x “Safe and Sound”

