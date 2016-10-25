Hold Up! Here’s King Krule Performing a Brand New Track at Beach Goth Festival!

​If you haven’t heard of Beach Goth Festival yet, I can tell you two things: Firstly, it’s got a line-up so glorious it actually looks fake (Patti Smith?! King Krule?! TLC?! Gucci Mane?! Justice?! Tricky?! Spooky Black?! All the queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race?!). Secondly, you can’t go, because it already happened this weekend, soz hun.

Luckily, because this is 2016, experiencing things in real time isn’t necessary because people film things on their phones and then share them online. And luckily, one such thing was of King Krule performing a brand new song at the festival, which you can view below. According to Krule’s Facebook the track is called “Dumb Surfer”, and as you will soon find out, it’s a guitar-heavy slice of heaven that sounds a bit like the Pixies when they were good. According to people who actually got to go to this, Krule was telling people he’s releasing a new album soon, so sit tight.

Lead image by Henry Laurisch via Wikimedia​.