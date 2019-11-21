The Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for Astrology Lovers

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

A person can only use so many scarves, gloves, and warm winter socks. This holiday season, prepare your loved ones for the cosmic weather instead!

From Mecury’s post-retrograde shadow to many eclipses, there’s plenty to prepare for this winter—and preparation is a great theme for holiday gifts thanks to so much Capricorn energy! During December and January, we’ll see Jupiter enter Capricorn, eclipses along the Cancer/Capricorn axis, and an intense meeting of Saturn and Pluto in Capricorn. Broadly speaking, this confluence of energy in Capricorn means we should expect important beginnings that demand us to be our most responsible, mature selves. The structures in place in our lives will be overhauled.

For your friends who’ve been preparing, you’ll want to give them things that celebrate the benefits of their hard work. Get supportive gifts for your friends who haven’t, because they’re going to see cracks in the foundation. This guide is full of ideas for both, as well as some of the cosmic wellness gear our readers have loved over the past year. Mix and match any of them to create a giftable kit for the new year—or use these tips to treat yourself!

Capricorn is an earth sign that’s all about hard work and being prepared. If this sounds like no fun to you, trust that it all pays off. Capricorn season is a great time to manifest abundance! Help your friends with a magic candle or ritual oil with a diffuser.

Capricorn knows that wealth and abundance aren’t accomplished by wishing and dreaming alone, manifested by putting in the work. This is true for everyone, regardless of zodiac sign, so gift your friends a planner to help them map their goals, track their wins, or get back on track.

With this one, a planner is donated for every purchase so you’ll be helping two people for every one you gift.

Taking the thinking and work out of food shopping and preparation is a great way to help your friend feel ready for anything.

And it’s always great to be prepared as we get deep into cuffing season (pun intended), with these innovative LELO HEX condoms.

Sometimes, the stories and methods of others can provide inspiration for where to start.

Help your friend celebrate the payoff of their hard work and commitment, or build toward a payoff with small rewards for each step along the way. This “shattered glass” necklace commemorates the achievements of people who’ve broken through the glass ceiling, and these beautiful wishing balls will let your friend record achievements great and small every week for a year.

Mercury ended its retrograde in Scorpio on November 20, and clears its post-retrograde shadow on December 7. With delayed and confusing conversations, misplaced things, and other mishaps still fresh on our minds, a great gift for any astrology lover would be tools to help them prepare for the next Mercury retrograde. Locator tags for important things—keys, electronics, wallet—can help your friend stay prepared for those challenging periods, and easily find what they’ve misplaced.

After Mercury retrograde, your friend may be gaining some closure or cleaning up the aftermath of secrets revealed. Get them something to help clear the energy, or if Mercury retrograde had them rethinking a relationship, get them a book to remind them some things are meant to end for good.

Eclipses can bring big changes, and the eclipses along the Cancer/Capricorn axis on December 25 and January 10 will bring up big emotions about our past and legacy. To prepare for this, a journal or soothing bath could serve as a ritual to help your friends accept what is out of their control, and do their best to leave the past behind.

If your friend needs someone with expertise to discuss these big emotions, one way to try therapy is through an online service.

An intense meeting of Saturn and Pluto in Capricorn on January 12 will hit a hard reset button in our lives. This would be a great time to gift your friend something to help them leave negative energy behind, perhaps with a getaway to one of the world’s most quiet places, a hot spring, or something local—but peaceful—for the weekend.

By March next year, we’ll all be looking at commitment in a new way as Saturn enters Aquarius. It isn’t too early to help your friend prepare with some interesting reading on different commitment styles!

And for some gift ideas with lasting power beyond this winter, check out some things we think any astrology lover or cosmic wellness enthusiast would appreciate, like this trip to do some literal stargazing, on an astronomy tour.

For fun ways to enjoy the sky from home, your astrology-loving friend would enjoy this cosmic truffle set, or constellation quilt.

This deck of cards can help your friend with daily affirmations to do work on themself.

The end of the year, or start of a new one, is a great time to try an astrology reading!

