Hollow Knight Fortnite Bundle Leaked: Release Date, Items and Pricing

The Hollow Knight Fortnite bundle has been leaked early by dataminers. Here is everything included in the Fortnitemares 2026 collab crossover, including The Knight Sidekick, pickaxe, and more.

When is hollow knight coming to fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Hollow Knight Fortnite bundle release date is Wednesday, October 7, 2026. The Fortnitemares 2026 crossover will be added to the Item Shop starting at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET, when the in-game store refreshes.

Videos by VICE

Due to time zones, this means that some regions will actually get the bundle starting October 8. To make this easier to track, we’ve created a time table below that shows you when the Fortnite Hollow Knight cosmetic items go live in major regions:

Region / Time Zone Release Time Date US Pacific (PT) 5:00 PM October 7 US Eastern (ET) 8:00 PM October 7 Brazil — Brasília (BRT) 9:00 PM October 7 UTC 12:00 AM October 8 United Kingdom (BST) 1:00 AM October 8 Central Europe (CEST) 2:00 AM October 8 Saudi Arabia (AST) 3:00 AM October 8 Japan (JST) 9:00 AM October 8 Australia — Sydney (AEDT) 11:00 AM October 8 New Zealand (NZDT) 1:00 PM October 8

All Hollow Knight Fortnite Cosmetics Revealed

The Hollow Knight Fortnite bundle will not include a skin and will instead feature a Sidekick, pickaxe, Back Bling, and more. However, one of the standout features is an emote that allows players to sit on a bench next to The Knight. Its animation looks like it’s taken directly from the 2017 indie title, and it looks awesome!

Thanks to dataminers, we also have a full look at all of the Hollow Knight Fortnite cosmetic items that will be sold in the bundle:

The Knight Sidekick

Screenshot: Epic Games

Hollow Knight Banner Icon

Screenshot: Epic Games

Knight’s Bench Emote

Screenshot: Epic Games

Hallownest Grub Back Bling

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Knight’s Nail Pickaxe

Screenshot: Epic Games

Hollow Knight Fortnite Bundle Pricing and Items

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Hollow Knight Fortnite crossover will be sold either as a standalone Sidekick or in a bundle where players can get The Knight’s iconic Nail Pickaxe and other items at a discounted price. Here is everything included in the Hollow Knight Fortnite bundle, along with the estimated individual prices:

The Knight Sidekick: 1,500 V-Bucks Includes: Banner Icon and Knight’s Bench Emote

Hallownest Grub Back Bling: 400 V-Bucks

The Knight’s Nail Pickaxe: 800 V-Bucks

Although Epic Games has not confirmed pricing, we estimate that the Hollow Knight bundle will cost around 1,600 V-Bucks. The individual prices listed above total 2,700 V-Bucks, so that would represent a discount of roughly 40%, which is what bundles are usually sold at upong release.

That said, Sidekicks are usually priced at 1,500 V-Bucks on their own, so the bundle might cost a little more given that The Knight is the main ticket item of the set.