Hollow Knight: Silksong Already Has Mods to Make It Way Easier

Hollow Knight: Silksong has been dominating the conversation since it released last week. And rightfully so. It’s been a seven-year wait for the indie game. And so far, it’s been delivering.

What it’s also been delivering is some a** whippings like Black Dynamite. The game’s difficulty is brutal, and even if you played the first game to get ready, you still aren’t prepared for Silksong.

Fortunately, there are some mods available that can help.

Hollow Knight: Silksong Mods Lessen the Challenge a Bit

As spotted by Rock, Paper, Shotgun, there’s already a mod on NexusMods that removes the double damage from standard enemies and what would be considered normal bosses. In case you haven’t checked the game out, damn near everything in the game can crack you for double damage.

It’s a hell of an adjustment to make. And of course, people have been totally reasonable about it.

I mean, I’m pro-difficulty. But I’m also pro-accessibility because I can have what I want in a game while others cannot. Seems easy.

So, I’d love to see Team Cherry work on difficulty levels. I do think a lot of the negative reaction discussions like this get from people just automatically assuming that any change has to be made to the base game. And that no difficulty levels could exist. Even though we have decades of “easy, medium, hard” in gaming, to say otherwise.

I mean, I get it; the game is a battle. If you can get it down and fight back, it’s rewarding. But also, some people may not want to go through that. So, it’s cool to see these mods out there that create an easier experience.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is a game that everyone should play. If there’s something that makes it easier for folks to do so, I’m all for it. It doesn’t change my play-through one bit.