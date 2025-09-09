Hollow Knight Silksong Gets Patch to Make Game Easier—All Nerfs Explained

Team Cherry has announced that Hollow Knight Silksong will get its first patch. The new update will balance the game’s brutal difficulty in a handful of substantial ways. Here is everything in the Silksong patch, including boss nerfs and feature changes.

Hollow Knight Silksong Nerfs Difficulty With Patch

Screenshot: Team Cherry

While Hollow Knight Silksong has been a massive success critically and financially, the game has already stirred debate in the gaming community for being too difficult. Team Cherry took the feedback to heart and quickly announced the game’s first patch.

In a surprise update to fans, the indie developer revealed they are making some substantial changes to the game’s difficulty with a post-launch patch that is dropping soon.

The Hollow Knight Silksong patch 1.0.28470 will be released sometime between September 16 and 18. In the patch notes, a series of difficulty nerfs was listed.

“We are implementing a slight difficulty reduction in early game bosses Moorwing and Sister Splinter. Reduction in damage from Sandcarvers.”

Given how much trouble the Moorwing bosses in particular were giving some players, this is a pretty big deal!

Screenshot: Team Cherry

For players who thought the game’s economy was also brutal, that’s getting fixed as well.

“There will also be a slight reduction in mid-game Bellway and Bell Bench prices. A slight increase in rosary rewards from relics and psalm cylinders, as well as an increase in rosary rewards for courier deliveries.”

While this doesn’t outright balance the game’s economy, it’s definitely a step in the right direction.

All Hollow Knight Silksong Patch Notes (1.0.28470)

Screenshot: Team Cherry

It wasn’t just difficulty nerfs that Team Cherry addressed, as the Hollow Knight Silksong patch 1.0.28470 added a handful of fixes to the game as well. One of the big ones was a float override issue after unlocking the Faydown Cloak.

For your convenience, here are the full Hollow Knight Silksong patch notes below:

Fixed situation where players could remain cloakless after Slab escape sequence.

Fixed wish Infestation Operation often not being completable during the late game.

Fixed wish Beast in the Bells not being completable when Bell Beast is summoned at the Bilewater Bellway during the late game.

Fixed getting stuck floating after down-bouncing on certain projectiles.

Fixed courier deliveries sometimes being inaccessible in Act 3.

Fixed craft bind behaving incorrectly when in memories.

Fixed Lace tool deflect soft-lock at start of battle in Deep Docks.

Fixed Silk Snippers in Chapel of the Reaper sometimes getting stuck out of bounds.

Fixed Claw Mirrors leaving Hornet inverted if taking damage during a specific moment while binding.

Fixed Snitch Pick not giving rosaries and shell shards as intended.

Hollow Knight Silksong Nerfs

Removed float override input (down + jump, after player has Faydown Cloak).

Slight difficulty reduction in early game bosses Moorwing and Sister Splinter.

Reduction in damage from Sandcarvers.

A Slight increase in pea pod collider scale.

Slight reduction in mid-game Bellway and Bell Bench prices.

Slight increase in rosary rewards from relics and psalm cylinders.

Increase in rosary rewards for courier deliveries.

Various additional fixes and tweaks.

Screenshot: Team Cherry

As far as the Hollow Knight Silksong 1.0.28470 release date, PC players can actually get access to it right now. If you are on Steam or GOG, just select the public-beta version of the game in your client to unlock it. For console players, Team Cherry has only said “sometime mid next week,” which would be around Tuesday, September 16, 2025.

Team Cherry also revealed that a second Hollow Knight Silksong patch is currently being worked on. However, the studio didn’t give more details on when we can expect that update, or whether it will include more difficulty balancing.

Still, the indie developer is already working quickly to support the game consistently following its massive launch this month on PC and consoles.