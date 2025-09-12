Hollow Knight Silksong Has a Secret Nerf in Latest Patch

Hollow Knight Silksong players have discovered a secret nerf that makes the game substantially less difficult. According to users, Team Cherry made a major change to the RPG that wasn’t listed in the official patch notes.

Hollow Knight Silksong Nerfs Environmental Hazards

Screenshot: Team Cherry

When Hollow Knight Silksong first launched, the game sparked a debate among many players over whether it was too difficult.

Team Cherry seemed to take the feedback head-on, as they released a patch that largely nerfed the game’s early-game bosses and level encounters. The update also addressed challenging overworld NPCs such as sandcarvers.

According to players, Team Cherry implemented another major change to the game that wasn’t listed in the patch notes. Over on the Silksong subreddit, users are reporting that most environmental hazards no longer do two-hit damage.

This is a pretty big deal, because one of the game’s most frustrating elements was its parkour sections. Specifically, because you would lose 50 percent of your health with a single mistake.

Screenshot: Team Cherry

I have personally tested this in my game, and it’s true! Now, if you hit a fan, cogs, spikes, or general overworld hazards, you only take single damage. If only this had been implemented the first time I got to Hunter’s March.

I’m still having nightmares over those pogo sections. Thankfully, new players won’t have to suffer the same fate. Interestingly, Team Cherry didn’t choose to list this major change in their update blog. But it’s a pretty substantial change to the game’s difficulty.

Players Celebrate Silksong Difficulty Nerf

Screenshot: Team Cherry

While most Hollow Knight Silksong fans have defended the game’s brutal difficulty, most agreed that the platforming and parkour areas were a bit unfair. This was largely because you took double damage every time you fell down. For more challenging areas, this obviously made it nearly impossible to do repeat attempts.

Players immediately celebrated the secret nerf on social media. “Only reason cogs wasn’t fun was the double damage, now I can do platforming without so much backtracking!” one fan wrote. “Good. Double damage doesn’t make parkour harder, it just makes you run to benches/farm silk twice more often,” another said.

“Very nice. The amount of times I accidentally ran into a fan that dealt double damage because I wanted to rush somewhere is high and that not dealing double damage anymore is great,” a third explained.

Screenshot: Team Cherry

As for the game’s other double damage, it’s unlikely that it will get nerfed anytime soon. In a 2020 interview, Team Cherry actually explained why they implemented it in Silksong: “Many early enemies and falling hazards now deal two hits of damage. It’s a balancing decision, mainly given that Hornet can heal slightly more quickly than the Knight.”

So yeah, they believe it’s a balancing issue. Basically, git gud. Although with Team Cherry already open to nerfing some things, perhaps we could see more changes in the future.