Hollow Knight Silksong Has Two New Features Players Really Hate

Although Hollow Knight Silksong is already a major financial success, players are struggling with two of the game’s new features. The mechanics are so punishingly difficult that some fans of the series are having to quit the RPG early.

Hollow Knight Silksong is crushingly difficult. No, seriously, it’s actually brutal. While the series has always been known for its challenging soulslike gameplay, many players are struggling with two specific changes Team Cherry made to the long-awaited sequel.

The first change is that a lot of common enemies in Hollow Knight Silksong now do double damage. In comparison, HK usually saved these powerful NPCs for larger boss fights. Now it seems like every enemy is able to kill you with just two hits.

As a result, some players are finding themselves struggling to get through the RPG’s early-game levels. The second feature that is making the game brutally difficult is Hornet’s downward slash attack. Instead of slamming down in a straight line, the protagonist attacks at an angle. In battle, this is really useful.

However, the game eventually introduces red pods that you must bounce off of with the move. Because of its angled animation, players are overshooting the bouncing pads in Hunter’s March and falling to their deaths. Many fans of the franchise took to social media to vent their frustrations.

“I’ve noticed the game has way more enemies and bosses that do double damage. In Hollow Knight, double damage was mostly reserved for final bosses and the absolute hardest challenges the game had to offer. Meanwhile, like half the bosses I’ve fought so far in the beginning of Silksong have done double damage,” a Reddit user wrote.

Another fan exclaimed, “The only problem I have right now is that in the ant area, you are expected to do a lot of downward attacks in order to bounce off things for parkour. The problem is that the downward attack can only go at a 45-degree angle right or left, and the things you need to bounce off of are too close together. It doesn’t feel great to me.”

How to Unlock Wanderer’s Crest in Hollow Knight Silksong (to fix Downward Pogo Mechanic)

If you are struggling to get through Hunter’s March because of Hornet’s downward pogo attack, there is actually a fix for it! To change your downward attack in Silksong to the one in Hollow Knight, you need to unlock the Wanderer’s Crest. After unlocking and equipping it, you will no longer do a downward slash at an angle.

As you can imagine, this makes bouncing off the red pods in Hunter’s March substantially easier. To unlock Wanderer’s Crest, you need to first purchase the Simple Key from the merchant in Bone Bottom for 500 Rosaries. You can then access the Chapel of the Wanderer by heading west of Mosshome. For your convenience, here are the quick steps to unlock the Wanderer’s Crest in Hollow Knight Silksong:

Step 1: Purchase the Simple Key for 500 Rosary at the Merchant in Bone Bottom

Step 2: Head to Mosshome and enter the room located north of the elevator. Once here, bounce off the cages and continue west until you reach the Wormways.

Step 3: Travel through the Wormways and travel into the first pit you encounter in the area.

Step 4: Continue traveling downward until you reach the Wanderers Chapel where you unlock the crest.

Like Hollow Knight, Silksong is a game that requires a lot of patience. As you unlock new moves and learn the game’s mechanics, it does become easier. That said, I personally think the game is substantially more difficult than the first one, specifically because of the number of enemies that do double damage and the game’s challenging parkour mechanics.

As you progress through the game and unlock more features, this is easier to manage. But at least in the beginning of the story, the earlier levels are much more brutal this time around. However, at least there is a fix to the traversal mechanic for those struggling to get through the Hunter’s March section. Trust me, once you unlock it, it will make your life so much easier.