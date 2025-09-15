Hollow Knight: Silksong Players Just Discovered a Hilarious Mistake in the Game

Players have discovered an interesting development mistake in Hollow Knight: Silksong. The hilarious cutscene error accidentally showed one of Team Cherry’s dev tools left in the final version of the game.

Hollow Knight: Silksong Cutscene Has Mouse Cursor In It

Screenshot: Reddit SooperWooper7044

Eagle-eyed players on the Silksong subreddit first stumbled upon the mistake. Users discovered that Team Cherry accidentally left a mouse cursor in one of Hollow Knight: Silksong’s cutscenes.

“LMFAO they left a computer mouse on screen for one of the cutscenes,” a popular thread on the forum read. It’s actually true! I booted up my own game and just saw it.

During the pivotal story moment, you can see a mouse cursor at the top of the screen above Hornet’s head. It’s hard to see at first, as the cursor is orange and there are also fire particles surrounding the protagonist.

Perhaps Team Cherry missed the development mistake because it blends in so well in the background? Which is totally fair. I totally thought the cursor was a fire ember or spark effect, and didn’t even notice it until I paused my game.

Screenshot: Team Cherry

Hilariously, you can see the mouse cursor try to move out of the way as the cutscene plays on. The cursor is only on the screen for a few seconds, so it’s not a major mistake by any means. It goes without saying, but Hollow Knight: Silksong is one of the most polished games to be released in years.

The small-team indie studio puts even major AAA studios to shame. Still, many Silksong players were amused by the unexpected mouse cursor. Plus, it’s just neat when we get to see glimpses behind the development curtain.

Not the First Game to Leave Mouse Cursors In

Screenshot: Team Cherry

As many Silksong players pointed out, this isn’t the first game in recent years to leave a mouse cursor in the final version of a game. In fact, Pokémon Sword and Shield had this exact same issue when it launched in 2019. However, this development mistake was mostly featured in the game’s end credits and opening scenes.

During the final cutscene specifically, you can see a mouse cursor appear on the backside of Rillaboom while it’s playing the drums. However, the white cursor then starts being moved quickly around in a fast circle.

Compared to Hollow Knight: Silksong, the mistake is a lot more apparent. The mouse cursor also makes an appearance in a few opening segments in Pokémon Sword and Shield as well.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Of course, none of this is really that big of a deal. Development mistakes like this are more intriguing than anything else. Plus, it’s not like they impact gameplay or the game’s performance, as they only appear during story cutscenes.

If anything, I still find it mind-blowing that a studio as small as Team Cherry is able to even release a game as big as Hollow Knight: Silksong. The Metroidvania may be brutally difficult, but its flawless production has almost no significant technical issues.