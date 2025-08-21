Hollow Knight Silksong Release Date Is So Soon, It’s Practically a Shadowdrop

After nearly a decade of anticipation, Team Cherry has finally announced the Hollow Knight Silksong release date. Though excitement is high, many players are surprised by just how soon its launch date is. We are literally days away from playing Silksong, so it’s pretty much a shadowdrop at this point!

Screenshot: Team Cherry

For many in my generation, Hollow Knight Silksong has become our Half-Life 3. After being announced six and a half years ago in 2019, the game has pretty much become the stuff of legend. Every year, there is a new rumor or leak that it’s finally coming out “soon.” And every year passes without an actual launch. Now, however, the wait is finally over, as we actually have a release date!

In an August 21 release trailer, Team Cherry confirmed that the Hollow Knight Silksong release date is set for Thursday, September 4, 2025.

For those counting, that’s just 14 days from now! Many players were stunned at how soon they’ll be getting their hands on the game, especially after waiting nearly half a decade for the sequel to drop on PC and consoles.

Screenshot: Team Cherry

You can count me in this group, as I was sure we wouldn’t get Silksong until October or November. With Hollow Knight Silksong only two weeks away at this point, it pretty much feels like a shadowdrop.

I mean, technically it’s not. But again, we’ve been waiting almost seven years for the game. Getting it in just a handful of days when we didn’t even have a release date before today is pretty mind-blowing.

Silksong Release Trailer Reveals New Game Details

The Hollow Knight Silksong release trailer not only showed us two minutes of new footage, but it also gave us some interesting tidbits of new information. The video promised players that the sequel has a massive explorable world and revealed new information about the game’s boss battles.

Below is a list of new Hollow Knight Silksong features confirmed in the trailer:

A vast hand-crafted world.

Battle over 200 ferocious foes.

Vanquish over 40 legendary bosses.

Team Cherry also revealed that Hollow Knight Silksong will launch for free Day One on Xbox Game Pass, which makes sense since Microsoft had been using the indie title to promote its new ROG Xbox Ally handheld console. The trailer closed out by confirming the other platforms it will be available on when it launches on September 4.

Screenshot: Team Cherry

“Silksong will be available for purchase on Steam, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox, Sony PlayStation 4, and Sony PlayStation 5. It will also be DRM-free on GOG and Humble Bundle.”

So yeah, after half a decade of being patient, the wait is almost over. We will finally get to play Silksong in just two weeks, and that’s pretty hard to wrap my head around. But I’m not complaining! It’s honestly one of the best surprise announcements I can think of in modern gaming.