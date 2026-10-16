Hollywood Actor Making Documentary About His Experiences in 80s LA Punk Scene, Including Teenage Band

Josh Brolin is making a documentary about the punk band he started as a teenager with his “best friend” Jason Sears. While he admitted that the band name, Cito Vice Squad, was “super dumb,” Brolin expressed his love for the L.A. punk scene growing up.

Speaking with NME in October 2026, Brolin reminisced about his teenage punk band and the L.A. scene. He used to sneak out his bedroom window at night to drive to Godzilla’s, the L.A. equivalent to New York’s CBGB.

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“We’d watch amazing bands like Beer Guts, Circle Jerks, and Black Flag,” he said. Dead Kennedys and Wasted Youth frequently played there as well. Godzilla’s was unique in that it was a venue for young punks, run by young punks; for example, the club’s manager was only 20 years old. L.A.’s 80s punk scene suffered from lack of venues, in contrast to New York City. Godzilla’s became one of the last strongholds for young punks in Los Angeles.

For Brolin’s punk band, Cito Vice Squad, the inspiration actually came from across the pond. “We were really motivated by Sex Pistols,” he said. “That was probably the band that initiated it all.”

As for the film, Brolin didn’t have many specific details, other than there’s going to be a film. “We’re doing a documentary on those guys [in Cito Vice Squad and Rich Kids on LSD] right now,” he said. “And talking to [filmmaker] Amy Berg about the L.A. punk scene.”

Josh Brolin Admits That Most of His Friends Who Stayed in the L.A. Punk Scene Are Dead Now

Josh Brolin played drums in the band, and they were fairly well known in the local scene. But he eventually left the band to focus on acting. However, a lot of his friends stayed in the punk scene, for better or worse. The better outcome had fellow Cito Vice Squad members Jason Sears and Richard “Bomer” Manzullo forming Rich Kids on LSD. The worse outcome, he said in 2008, was that “Eighty percent of the guys I grew up with are dead.” By then, that included Sears.

“I was drums, but I wasn’t a good drummer,” Brolin continued. “And then Bomer came in. He was an amazing, amazing musician. All self-taught, and he could play the bass, the guitar, the drums, and the piano. He composed later. It was amazing.”

He added, “The idea of being in a band is always great. You see a lot of actors that try to have that side gig. And I get it. It’s not great for everybody, but I get it.”

In 2008, Brolin said he was grateful he got out of the scene when he did. The issue, he said, was drugs, and he very easily could have met the same fate as many of his friends. “I got out of it early on,” he said at the time. “I was very lucky.”

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