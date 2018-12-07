Holy Hell, This Year’s Grammy Nominations Are Almost Interesting

Music’s biggest night is still two months away, but the nominations for the 2019 Grammy Awards are here and, shocking though it may seem, they’re almost interesting this year. A half-decent Album of the Year category includes Noisey favorites like Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy, Janelle Monae’s Dirty Computer, Kacey Musgraves’s Golden Hour, and Brandi Carlile’s By The Way, I Forgive You, while songs from Kendrick Lamar and SZA, Drake, and Childish Gambino are all in the running for Record of the Year. There’s even space for Led Zeppelin in the Best New Artist category!

None of this matters, of course, because the Grammys will somehow conspire to give all of the awards to Post Malone, but let’s enjoy this almost intriguing list while we can.

Videos by VICE

Album of the Year

H.E.R.: H.E.R.

Brandi Carlile: By the Way, I Forgive You

Drake: Scorpion

Various Artists: Black Panther: The Album

Kacey Musgraves: Golden Hour

Post Malone: Beerbongs & Bentleys

Cardi B: Invasion of Privacy

Janelle Monáe: Dirty Computer

Record of the Year

Cardi B: “I Like It”

Brandi Carlile: “The Joke”

Childish Gambino: “This Is America”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper: “Shallow”

Drake: “God’s Plan”

Kendrick Lamar & SZA: “All the Stars”

Post Malone & 21 Savage: “Rockstar”

Zedd & Maren Morris: “The Middle”

Song of the Year

Kendrick Lamar & SZA: “All the Stars”

Ella Mai: “Boo’d Up”

Drake: “God’s Plan”

Shawn Mendes: “In My Blood”

Brandy Carlile: “The Joke”

Zedd & Maren Morris: “The Middle”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper: “Shallow”

Childish Gambino: “This Is America”

Best New Artist

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Rap

Best Rap Album

Cardi B: Invasion of Privacy

Mac Miller: Swimming

Nipsey Hussle: Victory Lap

Pusha-T: Daytona

Travis Scott: Astroworld

Best Rap Song

Drake: “God’s Plan”

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake: “King’s Dead”

Eminem: “Lucky You”

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee: “Sicko Mode”

Jay Rock ft. Kendrick Lamar: “Win”

Best Rap Performance

Cardi B: “Be Careful”

Drake: “Nice for What”

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake: “King’s Dead”

Anderson .Paak: “Bubblin”

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee: “Sicko Mode”

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration

Christina Aguilera ft. Goldlink: “Like I Do”

6LACK ft. J. Cole: “Pretty Little Fears”

Childish Gambino: “This Is America”

Kendrick Lamar & SZA: “All the Stars”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage: “Rockstar”

Pop

Best Pop Solo Performance

Beck: “Colors”

Camila Cabello: “Havana (Live)”

Ariana Grande: “God Is a Woman”

Lady Gaga: “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)”

Post Malone: “Better Now”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Christina Aguilera ft. Demi Lovato: “Fall In Line”

Backstreet Boys: “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper: “Shallow”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B: “Girls Like You”

Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton: “Say Something”

Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey: “The Middle”

Best Pop Vocal Album

Camila Cabello: Camila

Kelly Clarkson: Meaning of Life

Ariana Grande: Sweetener

Shawn Mendes: Shawn Mendes

Pink: Beautiful Trauma

Taylor Swift: Reputation

Rock/Alternative

Best Rock Performance

Arctic Monkeys: “Four Out of Five”

Chris Cornell: “When Bad Does Good”

THE FEVER 333: “Made An America”

Greta Van Fleet: “Highway Tune”

Halestorm: “Uncomfortable”

Best Metal Performance

Between the Buried and Me: “Condemned to the Gallows”

Deafheaven: “Honeycomb”

High on Fire: “Electric Messiah”

Trivium: “Betrayer”

Underoath: “On My Teeth”

Best Rock Song

Greta Van Fleet: “Black Smoke Rising”

Twenty One Pilots: “Jumpsuit”

Bring Me the Horizon: “MANTRA”

St. Vincent: “Masseduction”

Ghost: “Rats”

Best Rock Album

Alice in Chains: Rainier Fog

Fall Out Boy: M A N I A

Ghost: Prequelle

Greta Van Fleet: From the Fires

Weezer: Pacific Daydream

Best Alternative Music Album

Arctic Monkeys: Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

Beck: Colors

Björk: Utopia

David Byrne: American Utopia

St. Vincent: Masseduction

We’ll update this list as more nominations come through.



Follow Alex Robert Ross on Twitter.