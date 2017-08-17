Holy Shit, Brand New Just Released Their New Album, ‘Science Fiction’

After years of speculation, near-complete silence from the band, and fears that this might never happen at all, legendary Long Island rock band Brand New have released their fifth full-length LP. Science Fiction arrived around 5 PM EST on Thursday evening. The follow-up to 2009’s Daisy can be downloaded from the Procrastinate Music Traitors website right now—you can also pre-order CD and vinyl copies from the site.

Here’s the artwork for the new Brand New album, Science Fiction, which you can buy and listen to right now:

UPDATE: The album hit streaming services on Saturday, August 19. Listen to Science Fiction below.



