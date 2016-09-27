Holy Shit, Danny Brown Just Released His New Album ‘Atrocity Exhibition’ Early

Almost three years after his opus Old, Danny Brown, a.k.a The Hybrid, a.k.a. the Adderall Admiral has unleashed his album Atrocity Exhibition today, ahead of the announced Friday, September 30 release date. He shared the news during a Q&A session on Twitter. The album’s only out on Spotify right now but you can also buy it from Warp’s online store Bleep. We’ve been waiting for this day for a while. Stream Atrocity Exhibition below and also check out a brief video message on the album’s release from Danny himself.
Phil Witmer is a Noisey Canada staff writer. Follow him on Twitter.