Holy Shit, Danny Brown Just Released His New Album ‘Atrocity Exhibition’ Early

Almost three years​ ​after his opus ​Old​, Danny Brown, a.k.a The Hybrid, a.k.a. the Adderall Admiral has unleashed his album ​Atrocity​​ Exhibition​ today, ahead of the announced Friday, September 30 release date. He shared the news during a Q&A session on Twitter. The album’s only out on Spotify ​​​right now but you can also buy it from Warp’s online store Bleep. We’ve been waiting for this day for a while. Stream ​Atrocity Exhibition ​below​ and also check out a brief video message on the album’s release from Danny himself.

​Phil Witmer is a Noisey Canada staff writer. Follow him on Twitter.​​

