Holy Shit Gorillaz Just Dropped Their First New Song in Six Years

The inauguration of Donald actual Trump spells palpable horror and disaster for a large percentage of the global population, not to mention the complete obliteration of any remaining relevance that Three Doors Down had left. However, it has also done something else. It has prompted Gorillaz to release their first song in six damn years.

Featuring north London poet, pianist and 2015 Mercury prize winner Benjamin Clementine, the track is called “Hallelujah Money” and explores the president-elect’s two favourite themes of power and big business, as well as his less preferred concept of humanity.

There’s no news on the new Gorillaz album yet but apparently this is absolutely not the first single to expect from it. So there’s that. And here’s what the one and only Murdoc has to say about the new track:

“In these dark times, we all need someone to look up to. Me. That’s why I’m giving you this new Gorillaz song, a lightning bolt of truth in a black night. You’re welcome. Now piss on! The new album’s not gonna write itself.”

Watch the video below and read our recent interview with Murdoc here.

