HOLY SHIT, you guys! Kanye West just premiered his newest single “All Day” at the 2015 Brit Awards. He took the stage with a motherfucking FLAMETHROWER, and now my eyebrows are singed and my keyboard is actually on fire. I’m not really sure how I’m typing now, so I’m gonna go stop, drop, and roll in time with the sweet, sweet sounds of “All Day.”

UPDATE: Watch the full performance, featuring St. Paul rapper Allan Kingdom and Theophilus London, below, via Mr. World Premiere: