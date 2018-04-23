Holy Shit, Netflix Is Actually Making a ‘Fast & Furious’ Cartoon

The Fast & Furious franchise is already basically a cartoon, starring human action figures who battle zombie cars, divert torpedos with their bare hands, and adhere to the laws of physics about as well as Roadrunner and Coyote. But now it looks like the series is going to get a real, honest-to-God cartoon treatment. On Monday, Netflix announced that it has greenlit—insert car joke here—the first official animated series based on the Fast & Furious films, Variety reports.

The cartoon will center on Tony, the teenage cousin of Vin Diesel’s character, Dom Toretto, who apparently decides to follow his cousin’s unique career path from simple VCR thief to full-blown secret agent after he “and his friends are recruited by a government agency to infiltrate an elite racing league serving as a front for a nefarious crime organization bent on world domination,” according to Variety‘s synopsis.

Videos by VICE

Image via Netflix

Netflix will partner with DreamWorks Animation for the new project, the latest in a long string of collaborations between the streaming company and the animation studio that’s already brought us Guillermo del Toro’s Trollhunters and the Madagascar spinoff All Hail King Julien, among others. Diesel will executive produce the series, alongside fellow Fast & Furious producers Neal Moritz and Chris Morgan.



“We are thrilled to take our fantastic partnership with DreamWorks Animation to the next level with new opportunities from the vast library of Universal Pictures,” Netflix’s VP of Kids and Family programming, Melissa Cobb, said in a statement. “The Fast & Furious franchise is a global phenomenon beloved by audiences of all ages, and we can’t wait to get started on the new animated series that will capture the action, heart, humor, and global appeal of the feature films.”

The show is still in its early stages of development and doesn’t have an official release date yet, but between the upcoming sequels and this new cartoon, our children will probably be watching the car-related hijinks of some Toretto descendant long after we are all dead and buried. The next three Fast & Furious movies are already slated to roll out in 2019, 2020, and 2021, starting with Hobbs and Shaw, a spinoff starring The Rock and Jason Statham, so buckle up, everybody.

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.

Follow VICE on Twitter.