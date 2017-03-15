Holy Shit, There’s a New GAS Album on the Way!

Forget Christmas day, forget your birthday, just go ahead and forget anything else you were looking forward to this year. None of it matters now. At all. Why, you ask? Why should I discard holidays and weddings and trips to a brewery? Well, readers, the reason is simple: there’s a new GAS album on the way!

That’s right, following on from the perfectly-packaged reissues that arrived late last year, Komapkt co-founder Wolfgang Voigt’s decided to dust off his old moniker and serve up a brand new triple LP’s worth of submerged, doomy, and ridiculously gorgeous deep-forest ambient excursions and we couldn’t be more excited.

Narkopop, which arrives on the esteemed German imprint on the 21st of April, will see Voigt turning his hand to his luminous explorations of the space between classical composition and blissed-out haze and fug. The album’s ten tracks, “unfold their magic in a more entwined manner, sometimes with the sonic might of an entire philharmonic orchestra, sometimes as subtle and fragile as the most delicate branch of a tree with many,” according to the top dogs over in Cologne.



If the brief snippet we’ve heard is anything to go by, this’ll be one of 2017’s must-haves. We’re already camping out in front of our favourite record shop right now. See you down here!

Check out the trailer in full below.

Narkopop arrives on April 21st via Kompakt.