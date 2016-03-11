Holy Shit, This UConn-Cincinnati Game is Crazy!

UConn and Cincinnati are battling in the American Athletic Conference tournament and we are headed to a fourth, yes fourth, overtime period. Cincinnati looked to have finally won the game with .8 seconds left in the third overtime with a three-point shot, but they did not anticipate UConn hitting a three-quarter court heave as time expired.

Cincinnati actually got two cracks at the would be game-winner, but Troy Caupain missed the first three point attempt. The Bearcats controlled the long rebound, however, and kicked out to Kevin Johnson who calmly buried it with less than a second left. Unlike the end of Michigan-Indiana, there was enough time left on the clock for a catch-and-shoot, and Jalen Adams channeled his inner Steph Curry and hit a game-tying shot off the glass from well behind the half court line. Ho-ly shit.

Update: UConn held eventually outlasted Cincy and won 104-97 in the fourth overtime.



