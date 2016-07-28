Holy Shit Yes! It’s Nice As Fuck’s Video for “Door”



Erika, Jenny, Tennessee = Nice As Fuck



Whaddya wanna know about Nice As Fuck? For the purposes of network television they have to be called NAF, which in Brits-peak means lame, but this trio—made up of Jenny Lewis, Erika Forster, and Tennessee Thomas—are anything but. The elusive crew (they’ve only done one interview thus far) are premiering their video for “Door” below. Lifted from their eponymous debut, which came out this past June, “Door is delicious in its minimalism: thrumming bass, jittery drums, with Lewis’s reverbed, occasionally layered vocals leading the charge.

Meanwhile, this video is cute too. It features cameos from Adam Green and The Strokes’ Albert Hammond Jr. as a pesky landlord, plus ridonkulously awesome hat designer Mich Dulce, DJ Alix Brown, and a troupe of beret wearing (possible) revolutionaries. It starts off in Tennessee Thomas’s East Village store-cum-clubhouse-cum-activism center, The Deep End Club, and devolves—scratch that—let’s say evolves into dancing in the street. Dig out that neckerchief and tie it under your chin immediately.

Here’s a little statement from the girls:

“Here’s the video for ‘Door’ filmed in the Deep End Club, where the songs were written, surrounded by members of our activated community. The Deep End Club closes its ‘Door’ this weekend after three years, but it’s message of Peace & Love will continue on in many forms.”

Watch below: