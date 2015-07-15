Photos of the Sanctuary Home Provides

I started photographing my family in earnest several years into a project about the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. At its best, photography for me is a sharply distilled manifestation of the weight of experience and the purest reflection of the subconscious. But in war, photography had become somewhat oppressive, tainted as it was by death and despair. I had lost sight of the satisfaction of discovering beauty in the mundane. I started photographing my family and my childhood home in Maryland. At first it was a record of my grandparents. They were aging, and I’d become acutely aware of their mortality and my own. When my niece was born the family started anew. Through her I began to more fully appreciate the love I’d been given and the sanctuary that home has always represented.