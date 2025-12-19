Two events happen about this time of year, one hot on the heels of the other. You could even say they happen nearly simultaneously, given how close they are in the grand scheme of time.

One is that Kevin McCallister squares off against the Wet Bandits (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern) to protect his house in Home Alone. The other is that I have to defend Home Alone as, indeed, superior to its sequel.

Proof? There’s a LEGO set of the McAlister house. Now, did they create a LEGO set of that pigeon lady’s park bench from Home Alone 2? I don’t think so.

Yes, You Can Build the Home Alone House Out of LEGOs

Consisting of 3,955 pieces and costing $300, the Home Alone House kit is a beast packed with Easter eggs from the movie. There’s the TV with the made-up black-and-white gangster movie in one room, and pizza boxes from Little Nero’s Pizza—a McAlister favorite that shows up repeatedly throughout the movie—scattered all over.

the full spread of rooms – credit: Lego

Classic scenes are recreated throughout the entire house. There’s the doggie door rigged to a blowtorch. LEGO’s promotional picture has Daniel Stern’s Marv poking his head through, but it’s Joe Pesci’s Harry that gets his lid set aflame in the movie.

classic scene. notice the pizza boxes and the blowtorch. – credit: LEGO

Aside from the McAlister house, there’s Kevin’s treehouse, which LEGO-Kev can zipline to from the house’s upper floor, and Harry’s and Marv’s blue van, which they use to case and rob houses in Kevin’s neighborhood.

Of all the LEGO kits I’ve seen in recent years, this is one of the most complete and detailed. It’s an accurate fan service to a holiday classic.

Now if only they’d included a little LEGO bottle of aftershave so that a little LEGO Kevin could slap some on his face and scream his damn head off, then we’d really be onto something.