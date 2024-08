With her spicy food odyssey across India coming to an end, hardcore singer and chilli fiend Karina Utomo spends her last day in Jaipur with a local family to sample a little home cooking. Then she checks out a famous Jaipur eatery where, going against the advice of the chef, she gets rocked by some seriously hot chilli paste. Having survived the hottest dishes from Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, will this last meal push her too far?