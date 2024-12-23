‘Home Sports’ Should Be the Default Pack-in Title With Every Meta Headset (Review)

Wii Sports was the perfect way to show the potential of Nintendo’s newest system when it was released back in 2006. Its simple pick-up-and-play potential made it the choice for nearly every family worldwide. Being able to introduce someone who had never played a video game to an experience like that was the best thing Nintendo could have done. At this point, I think Meta would be wise to include Home Sports as an option for a pack-in title, as it’s one of the best uses of the medium yet.

Screenshot: Resolution Games

meta’s ‘Home Sports’ Brings Its Action to Your Living Room

Mixed Reality is the latest gimmick for many Virtual Reality headsets, with both the Meta Quest 3 and 3S focusing heavily on it. Using passthrough, players can implement their actual home or playspace into the game they’re experiencing. More often than not, it feels a little underbaked and not at its full potential. That’s the first tick in the positive box for Home Sports. It does a fantastic job of melding the game’s world into the real-world environment.

Videos by VICE

When I first jumped into Home Sports, I watched a massive screen appear right before my eyes in my office. Animated characters ran in this particular window into a new world, and I could select how I wanted to play. There are three primary modes for Home Sports: Single-Player, Multiplayer, and even a Career Mode. Diving into each of these modes was as simple as pressing a button.

Games like Bowling make things even better by including bumpers to get wild shots. Badminton, a personal favorite of mine, was as easy as picking up a racket and smacking the shuttlecock around. It even introduced me to Pickleball, a game I’ve seen a lot recently but knew nothing about.

Screenshot: Resolution Games

Multiplayer Works Great and Offers Even More Fun Than Expected

But, what good is a game like this if you can’t play with friends or other random players? One thing Wii Sports didn’t have was a proper online mode. Home Sports is hoping to remedy that. Jumping in for a few matches against random players was fun and exciting. Nobody was here to try and be the best. Goofs were laughed about, and it was just a very carefree environment.

Sure, there’s a good chance I may have eventually run into a sore loser or a poor sport, but every match I had online was extremely fun. Matching up with other players was surprisingly quick, as well. It was much more streamlined than I would have imagined. But, Resolution is also known for being some of the best in the business for online matchmaking in their VR titles.

Even local multiplayer worked better than expected. I could easily pass off the headset to someone who had never used VR, and they could understand it. It’s also a minimally invasive game. So, I didn’t need to worry about motion sickness for those who weren’t as accustomed to playing in VR. Some games don’t offer that type of pleasure.

If I was tired of playing against bots or other players, I could also sharpen my skills with different drills. These challenges gave me new tricks to keep up my sleeve for matches against other players — or even the bots in the single-player portion of the game.

Screenshot: Resolution Games

Continued Support and More Sports Could Make meta’s ‘Home Sports’ an All-Time VR Champion

Right now, Home Sports feels incredibly polished. But, there are a few little issues that hold it back compared to some games that focus on a particular sport. For example, bowling in Home Sports feels a little more finicky overall than something like ForeVR Bowl. Mini-Golf also feels great, but those who have played Walkabout Mini-Golf may feel spoiled by the physics of that game.

As the team at Resolution Games continues to refine the sports included, Home Sports could be even better than it is right now. Hopefully, additional sports arrive to make it one of the most well-rounded values on the Meta marketplace. It’s a well-presented and expertly crafted package.

Home Sports is a clear winner in my books. It’s one I’ll happily revisit, especially to dive in and play a few more rounds of badminton. For some reason, racket sports just go so much harder in VR.

Verdict: Highly Recommended

Home Sports is available now on Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest 3S. A code was provided by the publisher for the sake of review. Reviewed on Meta Quest 3.