Homebody’s Ultra-Comfortable Sofas Are (Somehow) Making Recliners Cool

I don’t know if you’re one of the thousands of people that have been terrorized by a puppy for the last few years, but if you also decided to devote all your newfound free time during the pandemic to adopting a pet, then your furniture has probably seen better days. If you’ve yet to replace every single thing you once loved in your home after your pup’s potty-training accidents or separation anxiety rage fits, I encourage you to take another look at that last hanger-on—be it a rug, sofa, or ratty chair. For me, following my welcoming of Irving, a scruffy, long-legged rescue puppy, into my home, it was my West Elm Paidge Sofa. I had inherited it from a friend (barely used) for an insane discount. It looked really great… until it suddenly looked really sad and exhausted with Irving’s addition of tears, stains, and shredding at the seams.

I desperately needed a new sofa, but it needed to be better than what I was currently working with if I was going to burden myself with the whole rigamarole of ridding myself of the old couch, picking out a new one, and then having it delivered and assembled (sorry, I’m lazy). If that isn’t your own personal hell, what’s your secret? (Is it meditation?)

After much deliberation and a fortuitous trip to Showfield’s, I discovered Homebody, the first-ever not-ugly recliner sofa in history (no offense, Frasier’s dad). It truly was beshert (please, brush up on your Yiddish) because later that week I heard from the brand itself, and learned about its reclining couch and pet-friendly fabrics. Needless to say, I was intrigued.

How I picked my Homebody couch

After all my time spent lusting over deep, luxurious marshmallow sofas on Instagram and in AD celebrity home tours, it’s no surprise that Homebody showed up in my feed. If this is the first you’re hearing about the brand, know that it’s relatively new—started by a group of friends (and veterans of the furniture industry) at the end of 2020 after a very arduous amount of time spent on “the most uncomfortable couch in the history of mankind,” according to Homebody’s original Kickstarter page, where the company got its start. The brand set out to make the world’s most comfortable furniture—and although it currently only offers one style, the completely modular system can be configured in hundreds of different ways, from a single armchair all the way up to a seven-seater sectional. The brand really nails the comfort angle—there are no sharp corners or metal pieces to injure yourself on, and everything is adjustable. I knew I wanted the two-seater because I couldn’t wait to turn my tiny one-bedroom apartment into a DIY private screening room. While there are a variety of neutral fabric options—I did consider Homebody’s pet-friendly Koala fabric, but its velvety finish, while chic, just didn’t mesh well with the rest of my decor—I ultimately went with stain-resistant brown linen for its aesthetics and ability to hide dirt.

The arrival, setup, and assembly

I thought I was prepared for its arrival and setup, but I was mistaken. I was under the delusional impression that these kind delivery men were going to assemble my new couch, but when they bounced, I realized it was up to me. The couch arrived in a dozen boxes and was quite heavy (thankfully it was delivered up the stairs and into my physical apartment); much to my chagrin, the couch could not be assembled by one person unless you’re built like The Rock (and even then… it’s a maybe).

After calling in a friend for help (and reading the directions no fewer than five times each), we managed not to make any bonehead mistakes (though we did fear we had cut some key wires while unboxing). It was actually super easy to get the couch set up, considering it doesn’t need any tools to assemble (take that, IKEA)—just two sets of hands and a decent level of communication. As soon as we plugged it in, we were horizontal just in time for the live unfolding of #Scandoodval on Vanderpump Rules. Now that I (and my dog) have been living on it for a month, we can give you an in-depth assessment of the Homebody Couch—these are all of our findings.

Oh boy, is it spacious… and it reclines

No, but seriously—if you ever had the pleasure of seeing a movie at an Arclight Cinemas (RIP), Alamo Drafthouse, or other swanky theater with fully reclining seats (even better if it’s one of the ones that serves alcohol), then you get the vibe of a Homebody couch. Close your eyes and imagine Kim Kardashian’s (or another similarly bougie celebrity’s) home movie-screening room; a space filled with custom-built overstuffed couches, ideal for reclining while you watch an unreleased cut of the newest A24 release. What is “luxury” and “comfort” if not being fully horizontal at all times? But how do you afford the Kardashian-esque lifestyle you deserve on a Miller High Life budget? You turn to Homebody for a fully customizable setup. Not only that but once you’re in it, you can recline so far that you’re fully horizontal. I’d even be so bold as to refer to it as a sleeper, considering how many times I’ve fallen soundly asleep on it (and almost slept through the entire night).

While conversation pits have made a triumphant return in recent years, most of us don’t have the space for orgy-sized seating, even if we still want to veg out and indulge in the occasional cuddle puddle. As someone whose living room and kitchen are the same space (ah, New York apartments), it’s tricky finding a couch that is big enough to have guests over and get comfy on but doesn’t take up the entire room. You don’t want to have to wash dishes while sitting down on your couch, am I right? Thankfully, Homebody’s sofas are available in several configurations that easily fit into smaller spaces—even the brand’s sectionals. To put it in perspective, my old couch was 87 inches wide and 40 inches deep, whereas my new Homebody couch (with double recliners) is only three and a half inches wider, and actually an inch shallower, but somehow, it feels 10 times bigger.

What’s great about it

Interestingly, without taking up any more physical space in my apartment, my Homebody couch makes the room feel a lot bigger, considering it has such a grand scale and becomes the focal point of the room. I find myself thinking about the couch when I’m out and start getting that itch to go home (like a lover). Seriously, there is nothing better than putting your feet up after a long day, especially when the chair does it for you. Oh, and did I mention that it only needs two inches of clearance to be able to recline? I think the most impressive realization was that the couch can be flush with your wall and still function, so it really is perfect for smaller spaces.

Since it has to be connected to a power source to recline, Homebody has integrated handy little USB ports into the frame so you can charge your devices while lounging—you may never have to use your legs again if you can convince your significant other to bring you all your meals.

Even after carefully considering all of Homebody’s fabrics, I was a little bit nervous about not going with the most pet-friendly option, the Koala. While all of the brand’s fabric options are stain-resistant, the Koala fabric gives the added bonus of defending against scratching and shedding. Thankfully, I haven’t regretted my choice (the linen) for a second, as the couch looks exactly like it did the day I opened the box (save a few crumbs). A few pills have formed, as with anything new just getting its first bit of wear, but they pluck come right off with a good roll of the ChomChom.

But how does it hold up?

After a month of wear and tear via harsh weather, constant button-pushing, and an over-50-pound dog bouncing on its outstretched recliners, it’s safe to say that Homebody couches are built for high use. While the fabric might need a good lint brushing, it hasn’t experienced any big pulls or staining. As for spills, water and other liquids bead up on the fabric rather than soak in, so if you act fast, they might not even penetrate into the cushions, and any tiny remnants of messy goblin-hour eating habits can be easily wiped off with some water and a sponge or microfiber towel.

Any cons?

Nothing major to report, but to reiterate, in terms of set-up, it is a heavy-duty piece of furniture. Trust me: You will need a friend or partner to help in terms of assembling and situating your sofa when it arrives.

My only ax to grind is the constant readjusting of the cushions, which was a pet peeve with my last sofa as well… is that just a fact about sofas I was unaware of? I guess the style of cushion that comes with the Homebody couch—much like that of a Cloud Couch—is prone to sinking due to its amorphous, squishy nature, so I can’t really complain. If all I have to gripe about is having to fluff the incredibly sumptuous cushions every other day, then I’d call it a success.

Other than its harrowing origin story and the need for intermittent fluffing, the couch’s only pitfall is that it needs to be hooked up to a power outlet to recline, so that might limit where you can put it—or you may just need to invest in a few extension cords like I did.

TL;DR

After a good month of sitting, sleeping, wrestling, eating, and working on this big, sexy La-Z-Boy-esque sofa, it’s been one of the best things to happen to me in 2023. It gave my teeny-tiny apartment the much-needed facelift it deserved, motivated me to have company over, and has probably helped my back pain—now that I think about it. If you’re still feeling ambivalent about whether to replace your ratty sofa, and Homebody hasn’t been on your radar, let it be known that you haven’t experienced heaven on Earth yet, or, said another way, what it’s like to watch Succession like a Kardashian. (Irving is a big fan, too.)

Cheers to the good life (aka, the version with a recliner).

The Homebody Double Recliner Loveseat is available at Homebody.

