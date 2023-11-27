This New Real Estate Service Wants to Be Amazon Prime for… Houses?

Although we’ve impulse-purchased a lot over the years, we regret nary a Shrek butt plug nor lightsaber chopsticks. That’s because we’re still amateurs compared to the six-year-old who bought four pounds of cookies with her mom’s Echo Dot. Besides, it’s 2023, which means the one-click stakes have been raised with the emergence of Homebourse, a service that is calling itself “the Amazon of real estate” and which allows you to effectively toss a $3 million house into your cart. Has convenience purchasing gone way too far? Let’s dig into what the hell’s going on here.

Photo Courtesy of Homebourse

The Miami-based startup was founded by real estate lawyer and tech entrepreneur Istvan Fehervari, and it’s designed for real estate buyers to buy, sell, or make offers, and counter-offers on property—all from virtually anywhere. As the people at Homebourse explain, there’s no more need for bidding wars using the company’s “first-click, first-served” policy. Buyers pay a 1% refundable deposit and have an eight-day cancellation period, but other than that, their palaces are G2G from the first click. Browsing pads, chatting with agents, closing deals—all of it is done with what the brand calls its “360-degree service.”

Naturally, we were curious about how on Earth you can have an “Amazon of real estate” in this [gestures around wildly] housing market, so we peeped some of the listings ourselves, and found everything from $200,000 granite-countertop homes with the so-called “Tuscan kitchen” to this $2.8 million Miami Vice-worthy pad.”

Photo Courtesy of Homebourse

As previously mentioned, the platform just launched in Florida, but it already has plans to expand to New York City, Los Angeles, Marbella, Dubai, and the Côte d’Azur in just a few months. Now we just have to find someone who wants to bankroll our fantasy to live out our days crocheting on the beach by our Miami bungalow.

Learn more about Homebourse here.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.