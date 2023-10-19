Our Favourite Break-Up Songs From New Zealand’s Best

If you’re going to hole up in your room and cry for hours after your last lover has exited your life, you might as well have a good soundtrack.

Aotearoa is overflowing with immense musical talent across every imaginable genre, and it can be hard to wade through it all to find the tunes that really speak to you. Let us take out the effort so can just focus on staying horizontal, well watered and fed.

We’ve rounded up some of our favourite artists old and new and picked out their heartbreak tracks. From @Peace to Louisa Nicklin to The Verlaines to Deryk – and some heavy hitters like Bic Runga, Unknown Mortal Orchestra and Savage – these local artists are dealing with everything heartbreak: loneliness, jealousy, anger, grief, uncertainty, peace and joy.

Have a listen below.