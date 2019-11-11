Homemade Bloomin’ Onion Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

for the dipping sauce:

1 cup|250 ml coconut milk

6 tablespoons|90 ml coconut cream

¾ teaspoon coconut vinegar

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon granulated sugar

2 garlic cloves

⅓ cup|20 grams roughly chopped garlic chives

1 lime, zested

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

¼ cup|60 grams Japanese mayonnaise

¼ cup|45 grams sour cream

for the onion:

2 large Maui or sweet onions

2 ⅓ cups|320 grams all-purpose flour

⅔ cup|75 grams Thai rice flour

⅔ cup|90 grams cornstarch

1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

4 teaspoons kosher salt

2 cups|500 ml buttermilk

canola oil, for frying

Directions

Make the dipping sauce: Blend the coconut milk and cream, coconut vinegar, salt, sugar, garlic cloves and chives, lime zest, and juice in the bowl of a blender until smooth. Transfer to a bowl and whisk in the mayonnaise and sour cream. Cover and refrigerate for 2 hours. Alternatively, place in an iSi whip dispenser and refrigerate until ready to use. Make the dredge: Mix the flours, cornstarch, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl. Set aside until ready to use. Cut the onion: Trim off ¼-inch from the pointy stem end of each onion, then peel. Place the onions cut-side down on a cutting board. Working with one onion at a time and starting ½-inch from the root, make a downward cut all the way through to the board. Continue making cuts spaced about ½-inch apart. Turn the onion over and use your fingers to gently separate the outer pieces. Remove the inner root from the center of the onion. Repeat with the other onion, then place the onions in a large bowl immersed in the buttermilk. Soak for 5 to 10 minutes. Meanwhile, heat 3-inches canola oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 350°F. Working with one onion at a time, coat the onion in the dredge, carefully making sure it is completely coated. Let sit for 5 to 10 minutes in the dredge while the oil heats. Once the oil is at temp, cook the onion, cut-side down to start. Cook, flipping once, until golden all over, 5 to 6 minutes. Transfer to a baking sheet fitted with a cooling rack and sprinkle with the tom yum spice. Repeat with the other onion and serve with the dipping sauce.

