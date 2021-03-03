Homemade THC-infused Cheez-Its Recipe

Makes 150 crackers (about .5 mg THC per cracker)

Prep time: 25 minutes

Total time: 1 hour and 50 minutes

INGREDIENTS

for the infused butter:

⅛ ounce|3 ½ grams weed

8 tablespoons|113 grams unsalted butter

for the Cheez-Its:

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar or ice-cold water

2 ounces|60 grams cream cheese

2 ounces|60 grams sharp cheddar, finely grated

2 ounces|60 grams sharp white cheddar, finely grated

1 tablespoon infused butter

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

½ cup|60 grams all-purpose flour

DIRECTIONS

Make the butter: Heat the oven to 245°F. Place the weed in a parchment paper pouch and bake until decarbed, about 35 to 40 minutes. Place a heatproof bowl over a saucepan filled with 1-inch of water over medium heat. Add the weed, 6 tablespoons|85 grams of the butter, and 1 tablespoon water to the bowl and infuse for 1 hour, adding an additional tablespoon of water at 30 minutes. Place a fine mesh strainer over a bowl and strain, squeezing out any liquid from the weed. Discard the solids, then cube the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter and add to the infused butter, stirring until it melts and is combined. Set the infused weed aside until ready to use. Make the Cheez-Its: Dissolve the salt in the vinegar or water. Place the cream cheese, cheeses, and butters in the bowl of a food processor and blend into a paste. Add the flour and pulse until crumbly, or pinch with your hands until it just sticks. Add the vinegar and pulse until a dough forms. Form into a (4-inch long|3-inch wide) log and cover in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Heat oven to 350°F|177°C. Remove the dough from the fridge and let warm up for a few minutes. Place a silpat on the counter (you can use parchment but it will be far more difficult to get the dough paper thin). Begin rolling the dough on the silpat going vertical and horizontal, in perpendicular strokes. This will create a rectangle shape rather than a circle. Roll into a 10-inch-by-15-inch rectangle, working the middle out to the edges. Take a pie cutter or bench scraper and score the dough into 1-inch squares, then dot the center of each with the tip of a paring knife. Transfer the silpat to a sheet tray and bake for 12 to 15 minutes, or until golden. Take out of the oven, the edges will be done, since it is inevitable that they are thinner than the middle pieces. These are for snacking (enjoy). Flip the rest of the Cheez-Its and return to the oven for another 5 to 10 minutes. Remove from the tray and cool. They will get crunchier as they cool. Each Cheez-It should be dosed at around .5 mg each.

