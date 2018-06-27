Homemade Cous Cous Recipe

Makes 8 cups
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 3 ½ hours
Ingredients
6 cups|1 kilogram finely ground solet semolina, preferably Stybel
4 ¼ cups|1 liter room temperature stock (can be water, vegetable or chicken stock)
½ cup|100 ml olive oil
2 tablespoons|20 grams kosher salt
3 tablespoons|40 grams granulated sugar
Directions
- Put semolina, sugar, salt and oil into a large bowl and slowly pour 1 cup|250 ml of the stock (perhaps with a squeeze bottle) into the bowl. You may not need to use all of the water at this time. Rub the mixture as if you are warming your hands, evenly wetting all the semolina to create a loose crumble. Slowly pass the couscous through a sieve into a clean bowl.
- Put the entire mixture in a bamboo steamer and cover. Steam for 1 hour.
- Remove the couscous from the steamer and place in a large bowl. Let rest for a few minutes.
- Slowly pour an additional 2 cups|500 ml of the stock into the semolina (again, you may not need all of the water) and once again, rub the mixture as if you are warming your hands, evenly wetting all the semolina to create a loose crumble. Slowly pass the couscous through a sieve into a clean bowl.
- Put the entire mixture in a bamboo steamer and cover. Steam for 1 hour.
- Slowly pour in about 1 cup|250 ml of stock. Pass through sieve and serve immediately.
