Homemade Crunchwrap Supreme Recipe

Makes: 4

Prep time: 25 minutes

Total time: 1 hour and 15 minutes

Ingredients

for the ground beef:

1 pound|450 grams ground beef

1 ½ teaspoons garlic salt

1 ½ teaspoons ground cumin

1 ½ teaspoons onion powder

1 ½ teaspoons paprika

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon ground coriander

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 tablespoon cornstarch

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

for the queso:

8 ounces|227 grams shredded Oaxacan cheese (you can use mozzarella if need be!)

8 ounces|227 grams Velveeta cheese, cubed

⅓ cup-½ cup|80 ml-118 ml whole milk

1 pickled jalapeño, finely chopped

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

for assembling:

3 ounces|85 grams shredded cheddar cheese

3 ounces|90 grams shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1 cup|90 grams shredded iceberg lettuce (about ¼ head)

2 medium tomatoes, cored and diced

½ cup|120 grams sour cream

8 (10-inch) flour tortillas

4 (5-inch) tostada shells (you could always use Doritos or tortilla chips instead!)

8 tablespoons|125 ml vegetable oil

Directions

Make the beef: In a medium bowl, combine the beef, garlic salt, cumin, onion powder, paprika, cayenne, and coriander. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the ground beef and cook, breaking up the pieces with the back of a wooden spoon, until browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Mix the cornstarch with ½ cup|120 ml water and add to the beef; bring to a boil. Cook, uncovered and stirring occasionally, until thick, about 4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and keep warm. Make the queso: Heat 1 cup|250 ml water in a small saucepan over medium. Set a heatproof bowl over the saucepan to form a double boiler. Put the cheeses and milk in the heatproof bowl and allow to melt, stirring often. If the mixture seems too thick, add a bit more milk. Once the cheese has melted, stir in the jalapeños and season with salt and pepper. Keep warm. To assemble, stack 4 large flour tortillas and place a tostada shell in the center. Using a paring knife, trace around edges of shell to cut 4 smaller flour tortilla rounds. If you’re using tortilla chips, simply cut out a 4-5-inch circle instead. Add a scoop (½ cup) of ground beef to the center of remaining 4 large flour tortillas, leaving a generous border for folding. Drizzle ¼ cup cheese sauce over each, then place a tostada shell on top. Spread 2 tablespoons sour cream over each shell, then top with ¼ of the lettuce, tomato, and cheeses. Place smaller flour tortilla cutouts on top and tightly fold edges of large tortilla toward the center, creating pleats. Quickly invert Crunchwraps so pleats are on the bottom and they stay together.

Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a medium skillet over medium-high. Add Crunchwrap, seam-side down, and cook, flipping once, until tortilla is golden, about 2 minutes per side. Repeat with remaining Crunchwraps and oil.

