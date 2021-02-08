Homemade Dill Pickles Recipe

Makes 1 (32-ounce) jar
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes, plus 24 hours
Ingredients
1 pound|450 grams Persian cucumbers
10 whole black peppercorns
2 garlic cloves, crushed and peeled
1 sprig fresh dill
1 cup|250 ml white vinegar
1 tablespoon granulated sugar
1 tablespoon kosher salt
Directions
- Fit the cucumbers, peppercorns, garlic, and dill into a 32-ounce sterilized canning jar.
- Bring the vinegar, sugar, salt, and 1 ⅓ cups|315 ml water to a boil in a small saucepan. Once the sugar and salt have dissolved, pour over the pickles into the jar, leaving about ½-inch space at the top. Secure the lid and set aside.
- Meanwhile, bring a large pot of water fitted with a rack to a simmer over medium. Submerge the jar of pickles and process for 20 minutes. The key is to make sure that the pickles don’t touch the bottom of the pot of water and remain submerged. After 20 minutes and using tongs, carefully remove the jar of pickles and set aside to cool at room temperature for 24 hours. Pickles will keep sealed and at room temperature for up to 6 months or opened and refrigerated for up to 3 months.
