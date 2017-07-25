Homemade French Fries Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
2 pounds|950 grams Russet potatoes
canola oil, for deep-frying
kosher salt
Videos by VICE
Directions
- Cut the potatoes into sticks about ¼-inch thick around. As you cut the potatoes, place them into a large bowl of ice water to prevent them from browning (this also helps to release some of the starch). Once you’ve cut all your potatoes, rinse them under cold water until the water runs clear.
- Place the potatoes on paper towel-lined sheet trays and dry them thoroughly.
- Heat 3-inches of oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 320°F. Working in batches, fry the potatoes until cooked through, but still slightly raw in the center, about 2 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the fries to a paper towel-lined baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining potatoes, then refrigerate the fries for at least 15 minutes before frying them again.
- Increase the temperature of the oil to 375°F. Working in batches, cook the fries until golden and crispy, about 1 ½ minutes, stirring constantly to keep them moving and cooking evenly. Transfer to a paper towel-lined baking sheet and season with salt. Serve with cheese sauce, ketchup, or whatever your little heart desires.
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.