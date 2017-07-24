Homemade Fried Fish Fillet Sandwich Recipe

Servings: 2

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

¼ cup|10 grams chopped soft herbs (such as chervil, tarragon, or chives)

3 tablespoons|45 grams mayonnaise (homemade is nice)

2 teaspoons chopped capers

2 cornichons, chopped

canola oil, for frying

1 large egg

¾ cup|100 grams all-purpose flour

¾ cup|100 grams breadcrumbs

2 (3-ounce|80-gram) slabs white fish (haddock, whiting, or pollack, just something nice and sustainably caught, please)

fleur de sel, to taste

2 potato rolls, lightly toasted

2 leaves of butter or Bibb lettuce, cut in a wide julienne

2 teaspoons chopped pickled jalapeños

Directions

Make the tartare sauce: Combine the herbs, mayonnaise, capers, and cornichons in a small bowl. Season with salt and refrigerate until ready to use. Heat 2-inches of oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 360°F|180°C. Bread the fish: In a small bowl, beat the egg with 1 tablespoon of water. Set up two more bowls with the flour and breadcrumbs. Working with 1 piece of fish at a time, dip the fish in the flour, then in egg, letting the excess drip off, and finally in the breadcrumbs. Fry the fish until golden brown and hot in the middle, about 2 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the fish to a paper towel-lined plate and season immediately with the fleur de sel. To assemble the sandwich, spread a good amount of tartare sauce on the bottom half of each bun, then top with the fried fish. Add another dab of tartar sauce on top of the fish to hold the lettuce in place, then add half the lettuce to each sandwich, along with the chopped jalapenos. Smear the remaining tartar sauce—it’s very important to have a lot of sauce!—on the top bun, close the sandwich, and enjoy.

