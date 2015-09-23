Homemade Gas Masks Show the Ingenuity of Protest

New York City’s Mmuseumm exhibits a new show of gas masks, representing the intersection of creativity and activism. Homemade Gas Masks presents an assortment of pieces that demonstrate the various techniques used by activists to make masks from scratch when putting themselves in danger during protests.

The masks are made from household items such as water bottles, soda cans, plastic bags, and tinfoil. These facsimiles of gas masks allow us a peek into the ingenuity and direness of protest groups and violent uprisings taking place across the globe.

Curator and Co-founder of Mmuseumm Alex Kalman tells The Creators Project, “They help humanize and visualize a big global issue right now which is the tension between power and citizens —as well as the triumph of human ingenuity and creativity. When you need something that you don’t have and you don’t have the resources to buy it —you have the ability to create it.”

Mmuseumm is open to the public on weekends in New York City. This exhibition will run throughout the year.

