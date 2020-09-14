Homemade Guava Pop-Tarts Recipe

Makes 4 pop tarts

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Ingredients

for the dough:

¼ cup|60 grams plain coconut yogurt (preferably Anita’s)

1 ½ teaspoons apple cider vinegar

1 cup plus 5 tablespoons|130 grams gluten-free all-purpose flour (preferably Bob’s Red Mill Gluten Free 1 to 1 Baking Flour)

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon psyllium

1 teaspoon xanthan gum

¾ cup|125 grams vegetable shortening (preferably Spectrum Organic)

for the filling:

6 ounces|175 grams guava paste, sliced into four ¼-inch thick by 3-inch rectangles

for the glaze:

3 tablespoons|50 grams passion fruit puree (preferably The Perfect Puree)

1 ¾ cup|210 grams confectioners’ sugar

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract

1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt

to finish:

rainbow sprinkles

Directions

In a medium bowl, combine the yogurt and apple cider vinegar. In a large bowl, sift the flour, salt, psyllium, and xanthan gum together, then cut in the shortening with a pastry cutter or fork until the mixture resembles coarse cornmeal with some larger chunks the size of hazelnuts. Add the wet mixture and mix until no wet or dry spots can be seen. Flatten the dough into a disc, wrap in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Line a clean work surface with parchment paper. Top with another sheet of parchment paper and roll the dough into a rectangle about 9-inches-by-13-inches. Refrigerate for an additional 30 minutes. Remove the top sheet of parchment and cut the rectangle in half lengthwise. Score each half into 4 pieces but do not cut through. Place a piece of guava paste on four of the tarts. About ⅔ of the tart should be covered in guava paste, leaving a ½-inch border. Carefully fold the parchment paper in half lengthwise so that the dough folds over itself. Cut into 4 individual pop tarts. Crimp the edges with a fork to seal, then place on the prepared baking sheet and chill in the refrigerator for 15 minutes. Heat the oven to 400°F. Bake the pop tarts until golden, 10 to 15 minutes, then let cool on the baking sheet. While the pop tarts are cooling, make the glaze. In a small bowl, whisk together the passion fruit puree, confectioners’ sugar, vanilla, and salt until smooth. Drizzle the glaze over the cooled pop tarts and garnish with sprinkles.

