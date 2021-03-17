Homemade Hash Browns Recipe

Makes about 8
Prep time: 30 minutes
Total time: 2 hours, plus overnight resting
Ingredients
2 pounds|900 grams Russet potatoes, scrubbed clean and peeled
3 ½ quarts|13 ½ cups duck fat
kosher salt, to taste
Directions
- Grate the potatoes using a box grater and place the gratings into a large bowl. Cover with water, agitate to rinse off any excess starch, drain the water from the potatoes, and place the potatoes on a clean cloth.
- Gather up the sides of the cloth, wind it around and tighten around the potatoes and wring out the excess liquid.
- In a large heavy bottom pot, combine the duck fat and potatoes (while cold) over medium heat. Heat up from cold, stirring occasionally, until it reaches 215°F, about 10 minutes. Immediately strain the oil out of the potatoes. Reserve the fat to the side.
- Pour the potatoes onto a rimmed baking sheet. Spread into an even layer and season generously with salt, gently mixing to incorporate.
- Once the potatoes are cool enough to handle, line a baking sheet with wax paper and shape the potatoes into the classic hash brown oval shape (about 2.5-inches wide and 3.5-inches long, about ½-inch thick). Pat potatoes tightly together. Use the back of a spoon to really pack it tight. You should make about 7 to 8. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.
- The next day, heat the reserved duck fat over medium until a thermometer reaches 375°F. Working in batches 1 at a time, lower in the cold hash brown into the fat and fry until golden and crisp, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer the hash browns to a wire rack and season with salt, then serve.
