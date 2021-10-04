Homemade Ice Cream Cake Recipe

Serves: 8-10

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 day

INGREDIENTS

for the cookie-crunchies:

14 Oreo cookies, crushed (about 5.6 ounces|160 grams)

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

for the vanilla ice cream:

¾ cup|160 grams granulated sugar

1 pinch kosher salt

2 cups|500 ml heavy cream

1 cup|250 ml whole milk

1 vanilla bean, split

for the chocolate ice cream:

1 cup|200 grams granulated sugar

½ cup|45 grams unsweetened cocoa powder, sifted

1 pinch kosher salt

1 cup|250 ml whole milk

2 cups|500 ml heavy cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract



for the icing:

2 cups|500 ml heavy cream

½ cup|60 grams confectioners’ sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

for the dark chocolate ganache:

½ cup|125 ml heavy cream

3 ½ ounces|1105 grams semisweet chocolate, chopped

DIRECTIONS

Make the cookie-crunchies: Heat the oven to 350°F. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat and set aside. Combine the Oreo crumbs and melted butter and stir until well combined. Spread the crumbs evenly onto the prepared cookie sheet. Bake for about 10 minutes, then cool. Use your fingers to break any big clumps into smaller ones. Set aside. Make the vanilla ice cream: In a medium saucepan over medium-low, dissolve the sugar and salt in the cream and milk. Add the vanilla pod and set aside to infuse for 1 hour. Strain, discarding the vanilla pod and transfer to a large bowl. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour, then churn according to your ice cream manufacturer’s instructions. Spread into an even layer in a 9-inch springform pan fitted with a piece of parchment paper. Top with an even layer of the crunchies, taking care to leave around ¼ cup|25 grams for the top of the cake. Freeze for at least 4 hours. Make the chocolate ice cream: In a small saucepan over medium-low, dissolve the sugar, cocoa powder, and salt in the milk. Set aside to cool completely. In a large bowl and using a hand mixer, beat the cream and vanilla together until medium-stiff peaks form. Slowly stream in the cooled chocolate-milk mixture until combined. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour, then churn according to your ice cream manufacturer’s instructions. Spread into an even layer over the top of the vanilla ice cream and crunchies. Make the icing: In a large bowl and using a hand mixer, beat the cream with the confectioners’ sugar and vanilla until stiff peaks form. Carefully remove the cake from the springform pan (you may need to let it sit out of the freezer for 10 minutes or so for a bit of ease!) and spread some of the cream over the top, then place the remaining in a piping bag fitted with a star tip. Using the tines of a fork, rake lines into the top of the cake. Pipe stars around the edge of the top of the cake. Freeze for 2 more hours. Make the dark chocolate ganache: Place the chocolate in a large bowl. Heat the cream in a small saucepan and bring to a boil over medium heat. Remove from the heat and slowly pour over the chocolate and whisk until the chocolate has melted and the mixture is smooth. Let cool completely, then transfer to a piping bag. Drizzle lines or a fun design on the top of the cake and sprinkle the reserved crunchies over the top. Freeze for at least 1 more hour, then serve.

